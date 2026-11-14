Scottsdale’s job scene is busy right now, especially for people who love the environment, safety, and animals. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Health, dental, paid time off, free uniforms

If you love dogs and don’t mind fur, water, and wagging tails, this entry-level grooming role lets you work hands-on with pets while you learn professional grooming skills. Great fit if you’ve done any animal care work or want to grow into a full Pet Groomer role.

Employer: Arizona State University (ASU)

Location: Tempe, AZ (supports all ASU locations; listed under Scottsdale area)

(supports all ASU locations; listed under Scottsdale area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000/year

This is a leadership role managing environmental compliance programs across ASU, including inspections, hazardous materials response, and staff supervision. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree + 5 years’ experience (2 in management) and want a stable university job with strong benefits and tuition waivers.

Employer: ERM (Environmental Resources Management)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (or Irvine, CA)

(or Irvine, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,240 – $108,285/year (plus potential bonus)

Work with big-name clients on air quality permitting, emissions inventories, and compliance across the Southwest. Good match if you have 3+ years in environmental/air programs, strong regulatory knowledge (Title V, local air districts), and like consulting, travel, and fast-paced project work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.