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Scottsdale
🌿 Scottsdale & Tempe AZ: Multiple Environmental & Animal Care Jobs $80K+
3 days ago
Scottsdale’s job scene is busy right now, especially for people who love the environment, safety, and animals. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Grooming Technician (Bather / Student Groomer)
- Employer: Pet Supplies Plus
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Health, dental, paid time off, free uniforms
If you love dogs and don’t mind fur, water, and wagging tails, this entry-level grooming role lets you work hands-on with pets while you learn professional grooming skills. Great fit if you’ve done any animal care work or want to grow into a full Pet Groomer role.
Manager, Environmental Programs (Safety Manager 2)
- Employer: Arizona State University (ASU)
- Location: Tempe, AZ (supports all ASU locations; listed under Scottsdale area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $100,000/year
This is a leadership role managing environmental compliance programs across ASU, including inspections, hazardous materials response, and staff supervision. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree + 5 years’ experience (2 in management) and want a stable university job with strong benefits and tuition waivers.
Senior Consultant, Air Quality Compliance Engineer or Scientist
- Employer: ERM (Environmental Resources Management)
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (or Irvine, CA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $87,240 – $108,285/year (plus potential bonus)
Work with big-name clients on air quality permitting, emissions inventories, and compliance across the Southwest. Good match if you have 3+ years in environmental/air programs, strong regulatory knowledge (Title V, local air districts), and like consulting, travel, and fast-paced project work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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