Scottsdale has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from city roles to busy shops and resorts. If you like working with tools and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gemba Automotive

Gemba Automotive Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role handles advanced diagnostics, major repairs, and safety checks using digital inspections and modern tools. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like problem‑solving, and want to keep growing your skills with ongoing training and ASE certifications.

Employer: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts – Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help load/unload trucks, move décor and equipment, and set up/tear down special event installations, often outdoors and on nights/weekends. Comes with resort perks like employee discounts, free staff meals, and access to medical, dental, and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leads complex diagnostics and repairs on mechanical and electrical issues, plus road‑testing and quality checks. Ideal if you’re an experienced tech with ASE‑level skills who likes mentoring others and owning tough drivability and electrical problems.

Employer: Pulice

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $115,000–$130,000/year

Prepares detailed construction estimates from plans and specs, attends pre‑bid meetings, and helps assess project risks and costs. Good match if you have a construction or engineering degree, a few years of estimating experience, and want strong benefits plus a solid compensation package.

Employer: City of Scottsdale

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary range: Full range listed by city; midpoint is $35.94/hour (~$74,755/year)

Performs skilled electrical work installing, maintaining, and repairing city electrical systems and equipment. Offers strong city benefits (paid holidays, vacation and sick leave, medical/dental/vision, pension through ASRS, tuition reimbursement) and steady public‑sector work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.