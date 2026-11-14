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👔 Scottsdale Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Paths
Scottsdale is hot right now for leadership roles, especially if you’ve got experience in operations, finance, or tech. Here are several standout executive and management openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Director of Community Transitions
Employer: Cogir Senior Living
Location: Scottsdale, AZ (heavy travel, 85%+)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead stabilization and integration for senior living communities going through ownership changes, acquisitions, or new openings. High-impact role working directly with executive leadership across operations, clinical, HR, IT, and finance.
High Voltage Project Manager - Midwest
Employer: DEPCOM Power, Inc (Koch company)
Location: Scottsdale, AZ (remote in U.S. with ~50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000 – $190,000/year + bonus
Own high-voltage substation and interconnection projects for utility-scale renewable energy. Great fit if you’ve managed EPC contractors and high-voltage design and want a technical leadership track in the clean energy space.
Vice President, EPC Transactions
Employer: DEPCOM Power, Inc
Location: Scottsdale, AZ or other agreed location
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior commercial leader role driving complex EPC deal negotiations in utility-scale energy. You’ll partner with BD, legal, finance, and operations to shape deal strategy, structure risk, and close high-value projects.
Director of Business Strategy & Performance
Employer: Cardone Ventures
Location: Scottsdale, AZ (onsite only)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Portfolio-level role overseeing governance, KPIs, and value creation across multiple investments. Ideal for someone with private equity / portfolio ops / corporate development experience who loves building dashboards, models, and incentive plans.
Sr Product Manager, Technical
Employer: PayPal
Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Scottsdale): $123,500 – $183,700/year + bonus/equity
Lead data-driven product decisions for a global fintech platform, running sprints and partnering with data science and UX. Great for technical PMs with platform/API experience who want big-scale impact.
Practice Director
Employer: Tozer Eye Center
Location: Scottsdale & Mesa, AZ (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $200,000/year + bonus
Run operations and strategy for a long-established, physician-owned ophthalmology practice. You’ll partner directly with surgeon-owners, lead a 40+ person team, and drive growth, culture, and financial performance.
Director, Claims Operations (Workers’ Comp – Western Zone)
Employer: AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.
Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid from an AmTrust office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead workers’ comp claims operations at the zonal level, focusing on compliance, KPIs, and continuous improvement. Good fit if you have 7+ years in workers’ comp claims (especially California) and enjoy project and people leadership.
Inside Property Claim Service Leader
Employer: Allstate Insurance
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000 – $140,050/year
Manage and coach a team of inside property adjusters, driving performance, customer experience, and claim quality. Great for leaders with 3+ years of property adjusting who want to move into people management with a major carrier.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Scottsdale employers are moving fast on strong leadership talent.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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