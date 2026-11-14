Scottsdale is hot right now for sales and marketing roles, from entry‑level field reps to senior leaders owning national growth. Here are several solid options if you like closing deals, building relationships, or scaling campaigns.

Employer: Grant Cardone Enterprises

Grant Cardone Enterprises Location: Scottsdale, AZ (on-site)

Salary: Year 1 OTE $100,000–$150,000+ (base + uncapped commission)

(base + uncapped commission) Type: Full-time

If you love the phone and want warm inbound leads, this role offers a $60K base in Year 1 plus uncapped commission, then a lower base with higher upside as your book grows. Monday–Friday schedule, event weekends, and strong benefits including medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and deep sales training.

Employer: Cardone Ventures

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (fully on-site)

Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year

Type: Full-time

Perfect if you’re a marketer who can both write and build campaigns. You’ll own high-converting email/SMS copy and set up workflows in HubSpot and Aloware, run A/B tests, and report on performance. Strong benefits, paid parental leave, gym membership, and lots of internal training resources.

Employer: 10X Health System

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid 4:1)

Salary: $250,000–$325,000 total compensation

Type: Full-time

Senior growth leader role owning $20M+ in annual paid media, funnels, landing pages, and attribution across Meta, Google, YouTube, TikTok, CTV, and more. Ideal for someone with 15+ years in performance marketing who wants P&L-level impact in a fast-moving health brand.

Employer: Vanguard

Location: Scottsdale, AZ or remote in major West Coast metro

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

High-level institutional sales role managing strategic investment accounts (DC, DB, corporate, and more). You’ll own a portfolio of large relationships, lead complex sales cycles, and travel across the Western U.S. Requires 10+ years institutional investment experience and strong C‑suite relationship skills.

Employer: C.H. Robinson

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (4 days in office, 1 remote)

Salary: $19.23–$38.47/hour base (plus potential variable comp)

(plus potential variable comp) Type: Full-time

Great fit if you like relationship-building and logistics. You’ll re-engage dormant accounts, grow existing portfolios, and handle quoting and service escalations with strong tech tools and training. Solid benefits, 401(k) with 6% match, flexible time off, and clear internal growth paths.

Employer: Habano Cigars Inc.

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (on the road)

Salary: $40,000–$100,000/year

Type: Territory/field sales

Outside B2B sales role growing a cigar territory: opening new accounts, visiting retailers, and hitting monthly/quarterly goals. Includes mileage, travel, and cell phone reimbursement, plus PTO and paid training—good for self-motivated reps who like being on the road.

Employer: TechBros Inc

Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85260 (hybrid)

Salary: $50,000 base + uncapped commission (OTE ~$100,000)

Type: Full-time

You’ll own the full sales cycle with IT and security leaders for IT asset disposition and electronics recycling. Strong fit if you have 2+ years B2B sales, like building pipeline from cold outreach, and want hybrid work, benefits, and room to grow as the company expands.

Employer: Jacksons Car Wash

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (in person)

Salary: Commission-based; average ~$1,000/week , top reps $2,000+/week

Commission-based; , top reps Type: Full-time

Commission-heavy role where customers come to you at exclusive locations—no door-to-door or telemarketing. Paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and full benefits plus tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year.

Employer: 2020 Companies (for Starlink)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (retail field)

Salary: $22/hour + monthly bonuses

Type: Part-time, temporary (seasonal)

Work 16–24 hours/week (Fri–Sun required) demoing Starlink internet in retail stores, training staff, and keeping displays sharp. Includes paid training, mileage reimbursement, and chances for future program work—nice side gig if you like tech and weekend hours.

Employer: MedHealth Partners / Angel MedFlight / Medway Air Ambulance

Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85260 (hybrid, up to 25% travel)

Salary: From $90,000/year

Type: Full-time

Relationship-heavy role owning hospital and partner accounts and supporting three VPs of Business Development. You’ll drive referral growth, manage CRM data, prep for conferences, and keep key healthcare partners engaged. Strong benefits and impact in a mission-driven medical transport org.

Employer: Explorations

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (in person)

Salary: $55,000–$70,000/year

Type: Full-time

Entry path into sales leadership: you’ll oversee accounts, support retention programs, and learn to coach a team through mentorship and performance-based promotions. Good fit if you’re goal-oriented and want a clear route into management.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—Scottsdale roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.