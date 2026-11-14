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Scottsdale
📣 Scottsdale Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Paths
13 days ago
Scottsdale is hot right now for sales and marketing roles, from entry‑level field reps to senior leaders owning national growth. Here are several solid options if you like closing deals, building relationships, or scaling campaigns.
Sales Representative – Warm Leads, High OTE
- Employer: Grant Cardone Enterprises
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (on-site)
- Salary: Year 1 OTE $100,000–$150,000+ (base + uncapped commission)
- Type: Full-time
If you love the phone and want warm inbound leads, this role offers a $60K base in Year 1 plus uncapped commission, then a lower base with higher upside as your book grows. Monday–Friday schedule, event weekends, and strong benefits including medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and deep sales training.
Technical Copywriter – Email & SMS (Direct Response)
- Employer: Cardone Ventures
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (fully on-site)
- Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Perfect if you’re a marketer who can both write and build campaigns. You’ll own high-converting email/SMS copy and set up workflows in HubSpot and Aloware, run A/B tests, and report on performance. Strong benefits, paid parental leave, gym membership, and lots of internal training resources.
SVP of Digital Growth – Paid Media & Funnels
- Employer: 10X Health System
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid 4:1)
- Salary: $250,000–$325,000 total compensation
- Type: Full-time
Senior growth leader role owning $20M+ in annual paid media, funnels, landing pages, and attribution across Meta, Google, YouTube, TikTok, CTV, and more. Ideal for someone with 15+ years in performance marketing who wants P&L-level impact in a fast-moving health brand.
Large Market Direct Sales Executive, Investments – West
- Employer: Vanguard
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ or remote in major West Coast metro
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
High-level institutional sales role managing strategic investment accounts (DC, DB, corporate, and more). You’ll own a portfolio of large relationships, lead complex sales cycles, and travel across the Western U.S. Requires 10+ years institutional investment experience and strong C‑suite relationship skills.
Client Relations Specialist (Associate Portfolio Executive)
- Employer: C.H. Robinson
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (4 days in office, 1 remote)
- Salary: $19.23–$38.47/hour base (plus potential variable comp)
- Type: Full-time
Great fit if you like relationship-building and logistics. You’ll re-engage dormant accounts, grow existing portfolios, and handle quoting and service escalations with strong tech tools and training. Solid benefits, 401(k) with 6% match, flexible time off, and clear internal growth paths.
Territory Sales Representative – Premium Cigars
- Employer: Habano Cigars Inc.
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (on the road)
- Salary: $40,000–$100,000/year
- Type: Territory/field sales
Outside B2B sales role growing a cigar territory: opening new accounts, visiting retailers, and hitting monthly/quarterly goals. Includes mileage, travel, and cell phone reimbursement, plus PTO and paid training—good for self-motivated reps who like being on the road.
Business Development Representative – ITAD & Recycling
- Employer: TechBros Inc
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85260 (hybrid)
- Salary: $50,000 base + uncapped commission (OTE ~$100,000)
- Type: Full-time
You’ll own the full sales cycle with IT and security leaders for IT asset disposition and electronics recycling. Strong fit if you have 2+ years B2B sales, like building pipeline from cold outreach, and want hybrid work, benefits, and room to grow as the company expands.
Auto Glass Windshield and Tint Sales
- Employer: Jacksons Car Wash
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (in person)
- Salary: Commission-based; average ~$1,000/week, top reps $2,000+/week
- Type: Full-time
Commission-heavy role where customers come to you at exclusive locations—no door-to-door or telemarketing. Paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and full benefits plus tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year.
Starlink Field Sales Rep – Part Time (Seasonal)
- Employer: 2020 Companies (for Starlink)
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (retail field)
- Salary: $22/hour + monthly bonuses
- Type: Part-time, temporary (seasonal)
Work 16–24 hours/week (Fri–Sun required) demoing Starlink internet in retail stores, training staff, and keeping displays sharp. Includes paid training, mileage reimbursement, and chances for future program work—nice side gig if you like tech and weekend hours.
Strategic Account Manager – Air Ambulance Partnerships
- Employer: MedHealth Partners / Angel MedFlight / Medway Air Ambulance
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85260 (hybrid, up to 25% travel)
- Salary: From $90,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Relationship-heavy role owning hospital and partner accounts and supporting three VPs of Business Development. You’ll drive referral growth, manage CRM data, prep for conferences, and keep key healthcare partners engaged. Strong benefits and impact in a mission-driven medical transport org.
Sales & Retention Supervisor Apprentice – Leadership Track
- Employer: Explorations
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (in person)
- Salary: $55,000–$70,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Entry path into sales leadership: you’ll oversee accounts, support retention programs, and learn to coach a team through mentorship and performance-based promotions. Good fit if you’re goal-oriented and want a clear route into management.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—Scottsdale roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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