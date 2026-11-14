Scottsdale’s legal scene is busy right now, from entry‑level compliance to senior risk and seasoned litigators. If you’re in law or risk, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Revature (supporting a Big Four accounting firm)

Revature (supporting a Big Four accounting firm) Location: Scottsdale / Phoenix, AZ (training remote , client role on-site in Phoenix )

(training , client role ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24/hour + overtime (est. $50K–$54K first year)

Paid, full-time remote training starting December 28, 2026, then a 12‑month on-site AML analyst role in Phoenix starting February 2027. Great fit if you have any bachelor’s degree, want to break into financial crime/compliance, and are open to relocating; includes relocation support and a path to Senior Analyst.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for an Arizona family law firm)

(recruiting for an Arizona family law firm) Location: Scottsdale, AZ (fully remote role within AZ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year

Fully remote family law role with a tech-forward, growing Arizona firm—no business development required. You’ll manage a full family law caseload (including high‑asset and high‑conflict matters), work in Spanish and English, and enjoy flexible billables plus a collaborative support team.

Employer: Robert Half (placing with a Scottsdale firm)

(placing with a Scottsdale firm) Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for a commercial litigator with 5+ years’ experience who can run cases from strategy through resolution. Expect a mixed docket (business, real estate, tort, contract, some bankruptcy‑related issues) and a team‑oriented environment focused on strong advocacy and client service.

Employer: Early Warning Services (Zelle®, Paze®)

(Zelle®, Paze®) Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $161,000 per year + incentive plan

Lead a second line of defense operational risk team focused on third‑party risk and resilience for a major payments company. This role is built for someone with 12+ years in audit/risk, deep knowledge of three lines of defense, and experience with third‑party risk guidance, plus strong leadership and communication skills.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.