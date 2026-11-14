undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚖️ Scottsdale Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings
Scottsdale’s legal scene is busy right now, from entry‑level compliance to senior risk and seasoned litigators. If you’re in law or risk, this is a good moment to look around.
Entry Level Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Analyst – Paid Training
- Employer: Revature (supporting a Big Four accounting firm)
- Location: Scottsdale / Phoenix, AZ (training remote, client role on-site in Phoenix)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24/hour + overtime (est. $50K–$54K first year)
Paid, full-time remote training starting December 28, 2026, then a 12‑month on-site AML analyst role in Phoenix starting February 2027. Great fit if you have any bachelor’s degree, want to break into financial crime/compliance, and are open to relocating; includes relocation support and a path to Senior Analyst.
Family Attorney – Certified Family Law Specialist (Remote)
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for an Arizona family law firm)
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (fully remote role within AZ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year
Fully remote family law role with a tech-forward, growing Arizona firm—no business development required. You’ll manage a full family law caseload (including high‑asset and high‑conflict matters), work in Spanish and English, and enjoy flexible billables plus a collaborative support team.
5+ Year Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney
- Employer: Robert Half (placing with a Scottsdale firm)
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Ideal for a commercial litigator with 5+ years’ experience who can run cases from strategy through resolution. Expect a mixed docket (business, real estate, tort, contract, some bankruptcy‑related issues) and a team‑oriented environment focused on strong advocacy and client service.
Senior Manager – Third Party Risk Management
- Employer: Early Warning Services (Zelle®, Paze®)
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,000 – $161,000 per year + incentive plan
Lead a second line of defense operational risk team focused on third‑party risk and resilience for a major payments company. This role is built for someone with 12+ years in audit/risk, deep knowledge of three lines of defense, and experience with third‑party risk guidance, plus strong leadership and communication skills.
If one of these speaks to you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.