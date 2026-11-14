Scottsdale’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level staffing to senior HR leadership. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Springboard Health

Springboard Health Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 base + uncapped commission (Year 1 OTE $75K–$95K; Year 2 OTE $100K–$150K)

This is a sales-driven recruiting role placing healthcare clinicians nationwide. Great fit if you like high energy, cold calling, and big earning potential with full benefits and PTO.

Employer: Gusto

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Phoenix pay band)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000–$110,000/year (Phoenix range)

You’ll answer HR questions for small businesses via chat and calls, using AI tools and your multi-state HR knowledge. Ideal if you have 4–8 years of HR generalist/consulting experience and enjoy compliance, handbooks, and fast-paced client work.

Employer: MFused

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (on-site HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$145,000/year

Senior people leader role owning HR strategy, employee experience, compliance, and total rewards for a growing cannabis company. Best for an experienced HR leader (8+ years) who wants to build the function and partner directly with the CEO.

Employer: Early Warning (Zelle®, Paze®)

(Zelle®, Paze®) Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, temporary

Salary: $84,000–$100,000/year (Phoenix/Chicago/DC band)

Partner with hiring leaders to source and place talent for a major FinTech player. Good match if you have 5+ years recruiting, know Workday, and want high-impact recruiting work without a long-term commitment.

Employer: Arizona Labor Force, Inc.

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time (M–F, 9am–5pm )

Full-time (M–F, ) Pay: $20/hour

Hands-on branch role dispatching workers, onboarding new hires, and handling client calls and paperwork. Great entry point into HR/staffing if you have customer service experience and like a fast-paced, people-focused office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and Scottsdale employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.