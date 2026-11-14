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Scottsdale
🏥 Scottsdale Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From $17–$350K+
13 days ago
Scottsdale’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from hospitals and clinics to senior care and vet medicine. If you’re ready for a change, there are several solid roles hiring across experience levels.
Clinical Psychologist (Outpatient)
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide evidence-based therapy and assessments for children, teens, and adults in an outpatient and telehealth mix, working closely with psychiatrists and therapists in a supported clinical setting.
Speech Pathologist – Autism Center
- Employer: Soar Autism Center
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,000–$108,500/year (CFs $81,500)
Early-intervention SLP role with kids ages 2–6 with ASD, strong team collaboration (SLPs, OTs, BCBAs), great benefits, CE support, and options for 4x10 or 5x8 schedules.
CNA/LNA I PRN
- Employer: Vi
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: PRN
- Pay: $18.94–$22.72/hour (listed pay rate $23/hr)
PRN CNA role in a luxury senior living setting, helping residents with ADLs, vitals, and daily care, with access to strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.
Veterinary Technician – Intensive Care Unit
- Employer: Thrive Pet Healthcare Specialists
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $2,500 sign-on
Care for critically ill and hospitalized pets in ICU, using advanced monitoring and anesthesia skills, with CE through ThriveU, pet perks, and solid benefits.
Veterinary Internal Medicine Specialist
- Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Competitive base + quarterly production bonus, sign-on & relocation
Board-certified internist role in a multi-specialty hospital with CT, fluoro, scopes, oncology options, teaching residents/interns, and strong wellness and CE support.
Center-Based Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: Centria Autism
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Base up to $105,000 + monthly/weekly bonuses (avg $1,000+/mo) + potential $10,000 start-up bonus
Lead in-center ABA services with strong clinical support, predictable caseloads, CEU perks, and no non-compete, focusing on assent-based, quality-first care.
Primary Care Physician – Scottsdale, AZ
- Employer: Bookmark Medical
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $250,000–$350,000/year + performance incentives
Family or Internal Medicine MD/DO role in a value-based primary care model with tech tools to cut admin work, plus full benefits, CME allowance, and 401(k)/HSA match.
Patient Care Technician – PCT (Dialysis)
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on dialysis role setting up machines, cannulating accesses, monitoring treatments, and supporting patient education, with full training and growth in renal care.
General Practitioner Rad Tech II – Thompson Peak
- Employer: HonorHealth
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Thompson Peak Sports Medicine Clinic)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri 8–5)
- Bonus: Up to $5,000 sign-on
Day-shift radiology role in orthopedics, performing diagnostic imaging, contrast administration, and QC, with ARRT and AZ CRT required.
Physical Therapy Assistant (PRN)
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: PRN (min 8 hrs/month)
- Pay: $29–$36/hour
PRN PTA role in senior living communities, providing one-on-one therapy, with weekday-only flexibility and access to 401(k), CEUs, and growth opportunities.
Performance Improvement/Safety Coordinator
- Employer: Via Linda Behavioral Hospital (UHS)
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Blend quality, safety, and community liaison work in a behavioral hospital—data analysis, regulatory reporting (TJC/CMS), and outreach, with full UHS benefits and tuition help.
Lead Veterinary Technician – Emergency & Critical Care
- Employer: Thrive Pet Healthcare Specialists
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $2,500 sign-on
Lead the ER tech team while providing hands-on emergency care, coordinating workflow, and building leadership skills with robust CE and pet-focused benefits.
Patient Care Technician – Pulmonary Care (Part-time)
- Employer: HonorHealth – Shea Medical Center
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Part-time, Day shift (Sat–Sun, 6:00 AM–6:30 PM)
- Salary: Not listed
Weekend-only PCT role on a pulmonary med-surg unit, doing ADLs, vitals, and basic care with self-scheduling and shift differentials.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Shea Post Acute
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50–$23.00/hour
Full-time CNA role in a 5-star post-acute rehab with multiple shifts and a CNA-to-LPN training program after one year, plus strong benefits and tuition help.
Medical Assistant – Heart & Lung Clinic
- Employer: HonorHealth – Heart & Lung Surgery Group
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (main office) + 1 travel day/week to Phoenix
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri 7:30–4:30)
- Bonus: Up to $2,500 sign-on
Clinic MA role handling rooming, vitals, injections, EKGs, labs, and front-office tasks in a surgical specialty practice, with MA training required and certification preferred.
Patient Care Technician – Advanced Cardiac Care (Part-time)
- Employer: HonorHealth – Shea Medical Center
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Part-time, Day shift (3×12 hrs every 2 weeks)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a fast-paced observation/telemetry unit tied to the ED, providing bedside care and sometimes rotating into HUC duties for extra experience.
Registered Nurse (RN/LPN)
- Employer: Shea Post Acute
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $42.00/hour
Post-acute RN/LPN role (new grads welcome) with 12-hour day or night shifts, strong benefits, and a supportive, growth-focused rehab environment.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Double Weekends 6AM–10PM
- Employer: Shea Post Acute
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- Type: Full-time (double-weekend schedule)
- Pay: $17.50–$23.00/hour
Weekend warrior CNA role working 6AM–10PM on double weekends, ideal if you want full-time hours packed into fewer days, with full benefits and tuition reimbursement.
Treatment Nurse (LPN)
- Employer: Life Care Center of Scottsdale
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
LPN treatment nurse focused on wound and skin care in a post-acute setting, using your assessment skills, educating CNAs, and supporting geriatric patients.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Scottsdale roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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