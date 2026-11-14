Scottsdale’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from hospitals and clinics to senior care and vet medicine. If you’re ready for a change, there are several solid roles hiring across experience levels.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide evidence-based therapy and assessments for children, teens, and adults in an outpatient and telehealth mix, working closely with psychiatrists and therapists in a supported clinical setting.

Employer: Soar Autism Center

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,000–$108,500/year (CFs $81,500)

Early-intervention SLP role with kids ages 2–6 with ASD, strong team collaboration (SLPs, OTs, BCBAs), great benefits, CE support, and options for 4x10 or 5x8 schedules.

Employer: Vi

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: PRN

PRN Pay: $18.94–$22.72/hour (listed pay rate $23/hr)

PRN CNA role in a luxury senior living setting, helping residents with ADLs, vitals, and daily care, with access to strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Thrive Pet Healthcare Specialists

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $2,500 sign-on

Care for critically ill and hospitalized pets in ICU, using advanced monitoring and anesthesia skills, with CE through ThriveU, pet perks, and solid benefits.

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Comp: Competitive base + quarterly production bonus, sign-on & relocation

Board-certified internist role in a multi-specialty hospital with CT, fluoro, scopes, oncology options, teaching residents/interns, and strong wellness and CE support.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Comp: Base up to $105,000 + monthly/weekly bonuses (avg $1,000+/mo) + potential $10,000 start-up bonus

Lead in-center ABA services with strong clinical support, predictable caseloads, CEU perks, and no non-compete, focusing on assent-based, quality-first care.

Employer: Bookmark Medical

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000–$350,000/year + performance incentives

Family or Internal Medicine MD/DO role in a value-based primary care model with tech tools to cut admin work, plus full benefits, CME allowance, and 401(k)/HSA match.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on dialysis role setting up machines, cannulating accesses, monitoring treatments, and supporting patient education, with full training and growth in renal care.

Employer: HonorHealth

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Thompson Peak Sports Medicine Clinic)

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri 8–5)

Bonus: Up to $5,000 sign-on

Day-shift radiology role in orthopedics, performing diagnostic imaging, contrast administration, and QC, with ARRT and AZ CRT required.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: PRN (min 8 hrs/month )

PRN (min ) Pay: $29–$36/hour

PRN PTA role in senior living communities, providing one-on-one therapy, with weekday-only flexibility and access to 401(k), CEUs, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Via Linda Behavioral Hospital (UHS)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend quality, safety, and community liaison work in a behavioral hospital—data analysis, regulatory reporting (TJC/CMS), and outreach, with full UHS benefits and tuition help.

Employer: Thrive Pet Healthcare Specialists

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $2,500 sign-on

Lead the ER tech team while providing hands-on emergency care, coordinating workflow, and building leadership skills with robust CE and pet-focused benefits.

Employer: HonorHealth – Shea Medical Center

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time, Day shift (Sat–Sun, 6:00 AM–6:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Weekend-only PCT role on a pulmonary med-surg unit, doing ADLs, vitals, and basic care with self-scheduling and shift differentials.

Employer: Shea Post Acute

Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$23.00/hour

Full-time CNA role in a 5-star post-acute rehab with multiple shifts and a CNA-to-LPN training program after one year, plus strong benefits and tuition help.

Employer: HonorHealth – Heart & Lung Surgery Group

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (main office) + 1 travel day/week to Phoenix

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri 7:30–4:30)

Bonus: Up to $2,500 sign-on

Clinic MA role handling rooming, vitals, injections, EKGs, labs, and front-office tasks in a surgical specialty practice, with MA training required and certification preferred.

Employer: HonorHealth – Shea Medical Center

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time, Day shift (3×12 hrs every 2 weeks)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced observation/telemetry unit tied to the ED, providing bedside care and sometimes rotating into HUC duties for extra experience.

Employer: Shea Post Acute

Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $42.00/hour

Post-acute RN/LPN role (new grads welcome) with 12-hour day or night shifts, strong benefits, and a supportive, growth-focused rehab environment.

Employer: Shea Post Acute

Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Type: Full-time (double-weekend schedule)

Pay: $17.50–$23.00/hour

Weekend warrior CNA role working 6AM–10PM on double weekends, ideal if you want full-time hours packed into fewer days, with full benefits and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Life Care Center of Scottsdale

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

LPN treatment nurse focused on wound and skin care in a post-acute setting, using your assessment skills, educating CNAs, and supporting geriatric patients.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Scottsdale roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.