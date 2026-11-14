Scottsdale’s food scene is booming right now—lots of options whether you want to lead a kitchen, work in a resort, or pick up flexible part-time shifts.

Below are several solid openings, with a mix of full-time careers and part-time roles you can grow in.

Employer: Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort

Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: From $23/hr + shift differential + 20% upsell commission + pay-for-performance plan

Lead the night audit/front desk team at a luxury resort. Good fit if you’re a seasoned front desk agent ready to step into management and don’t mind holidays/weekends.

Employer: Talently (for a family-owned seafood restaurant group)

(for a family-owned seafood restaurant group) Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000 – $85,000 + 20–40% profit share

Run daily kitchen operations for a growing seafood concept—menu development, cost control, and team leadership. Ideal if you have 3+ years in kitchen management and strong seafood and restaurant-opening experience.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Prep “fresh and easy” meals, slice meats/cheeses, and help customers with healthy choices. Comes with store discount, DailyPay access, and room to grow inside a fast-growing grocery chain.

Employer: Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (role includes annual incentive eligibility)

Top-level culinary leadership role overseeing all resort kitchens, menus, and strategy. Includes full benefits, 401(k) with match, shift meals, and global Four Seasons hotel discounts.

Employer: d'Lite Healthy On The Go

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Make coffee and specialty drinks in a fast-paced, health-focused spot. Great if you like early-day shifts (5:30am–5:30pm window), customer interaction, and want to build barista skills.

Employer: d'Lite Healthy On The Go

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Back-of-house role keeping the kitchen clean, sanitized, and stocked with dishes and utensils. Good entry point if you want restaurant experience and steady hours during daytime.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.