undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Scottsdale
🎓 Scottsdale Education Jobs with Multiple Openings, Up to $100K
13 days ago
Scottsdale schools and programs are hiring across ages right now—from preschool to high school, plus coaching and one‑to‑one support. Good mix of full‑time careers and flexible side gigs.
Special Education Teacher (K-5)
- Employer: Great Hearts Academies
- Location: Great Hearts Archway Scottsdale Academy, Scottsdale, AZ
- Salary: $48,370–$68,440/year
- Type: Full-time, salaried
Work as an Exceptional Student Coordinator / Cross-Categorical Resource Teacher supporting K–5 students in an inclusion-focused model. You’ll write and manage IEPs, collaborate closely with general ed teachers, and keep students in the least restrictive environment.
Middle/High School Math Teacher
- Employer: Great Hearts Academies
- Location: Scottsdale Preparatory Academy, Scottsdale, AZ
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, salaried-exempt
Teach proof-based math (Pre-Algebra through Calculus) in a classical, Socratic setting where all students take math every year. Role comes with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and rich professional development.
Literacy Program Coordinator, Alpha - $100,000/year USD
- Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Salary: $100,000/year, paid weekly
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Lead K–3 literacy in a very non-traditional, tech-forward school model where students do core work on adaptive apps and you act as a Guide. About 70% of your day is with students in workshops and routines, 30% is targeted reading intervention using structured literacy.
Childcare Substitute Flexible Schedule
- Employer: Premier Early Childhood Education Partners
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Salary: Around $17/hour (based on experience)
- Type: Part-time, on-call/flexible
Float as an on-call substitute teacher across age groups with no nights, weekends, or holidays. Great fit if you want flexible hours around school, another job, or family time.
Part Time Special Education Instructor - 1-to-1 Learning
- Employer: Brightmont Academy
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Salary: $25–$30/hour
- Type: Part-time
Teach one student at a time using provided curriculum—no lesson planning, grading marathons, or parent conferences. Ideal if you love focused special ed work (ASD, ED, SLD) and want a flexible, low-paperwork role.
JV Wrestling Coach 0.5
- Employer: Scottsdale Unified School District
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Salary: Supplemental coaching stipend (pay grade per district schedule)
- Type: Part-time / supplemental
Coach JV wrestling, help run practices, support game strategy, and mentor student-athletes on and off the mat. Good side role for someone with wrestling experience who wants to stay connected to the sport.
PreK Teacher
- Employer: Young Hearts Preschool (Great Hearts Academies)
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support a Lead Teacher in a licensed preschool using Creative Curriculum and GOLD assessments. Great for early childhood educators who want NAEYC-aligned work in a structured, mission-driven program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these schools hire for related roles year-round.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.