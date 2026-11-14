Scottsdale schools and programs are hiring across ages right now—from preschool to high school, plus coaching and one‑to‑one support. Good mix of full‑time careers and flexible side gigs.

Employer: Great Hearts Academies

Great Hearts Academies Location: Great Hearts Archway Scottsdale Academy, Scottsdale, AZ

Salary: $48,370–$68,440/year

Type: Full-time, salaried

Work as an Exceptional Student Coordinator / Cross-Categorical Resource Teacher supporting K–5 students in an inclusion-focused model. You’ll write and manage IEPs, collaborate closely with general ed teachers, and keep students in the least restrictive environment.

Employer: Great Hearts Academies

Great Hearts Academies Location: Scottsdale Preparatory Academy, Scottsdale, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, salaried-exempt

Teach proof-based math (Pre-Algebra through Calculus) in a classical, Socratic setting where all students take math every year. Role comes with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and rich professional development.

Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)

Alpha School (via Crossover) Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Salary: $100,000/year, paid weekly

Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead K–3 literacy in a very non-traditional, tech-forward school model where students do core work on adaptive apps and you act as a Guide. About 70% of your day is with students in workshops and routines, 30% is targeted reading intervention using structured literacy.

Employer: Premier Early Childhood Education Partners

Premier Early Childhood Education Partners Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Salary: Around $17/hour (based on experience)

Type: Part-time, on-call/flexible

Float as an on-call substitute teacher across age groups with no nights, weekends, or holidays. Great fit if you want flexible hours around school, another job, or family time.

Employer: Brightmont Academy

Brightmont Academy Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Salary: $25–$30/hour

Type: Part-time

Teach one student at a time using provided curriculum—no lesson planning, grading marathons, or parent conferences. Ideal if you love focused special ed work (ASD, ED, SLD) and want a flexible, low-paperwork role.

Employer: Scottsdale Unified School District

Scottsdale Unified School District Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Salary: Supplemental coaching stipend (pay grade per district schedule)

Type: Part-time / supplemental

Coach JV wrestling, help run practices, support game strategy, and mentor student-athletes on and off the mat. Good side role for someone with wrestling experience who wants to stay connected to the sport.

Employer: Young Hearts Preschool (Great Hearts Academies)

Young Hearts Preschool (Great Hearts Academies) Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support a Lead Teacher in a licensed preschool using Creative Curriculum and GOLD assessments. Great for early childhood educators who want NAEYC-aligned work in a structured, mission-driven program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these schools hire for related roles year-round.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.