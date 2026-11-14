Scottsdale’s service scene is busy right now—stores, resorts, and big brands are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus 15% store discount, DailyPay, 401(k) match, health benefits)

Lead all departments in a busy natural grocery store, drive sales, manage P&L, and coach a team of department managers. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of retail leadership and want strong benefits, growth paths, and flexible schedules.

Employer: PGA TOUR Superstore

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$72,600/year + bonus opportunities

Run the store alongside the GM, lead managers, own P&L, and keep the customer experience top tier for golf and tennis fans. Comes with day‑one medical for eligible full‑time staff, 401(k) match, vacation, discounts, and pro‑organization membership reimbursement.

Employer: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes medical/dental, 401(k), travel discounts, free staff meals)

Oversee luxury resort retail shops, from inventory and shipping/receiving to promotions and daily operations. Ideal if you have retail experience and want hotel perks at a AAA Five Diamond resort.

Employer: Vuori

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Kierland Commons)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$19/hour + team pooled commission

Lead the sales floor for a premium activewear brand, coach the team, and keep the vibe fun and high‑energy. Comes with health insurance, retirement plan, PTO, wellness perks, and a generous employee discount.

Employer: d’Lite Healthy On The Go

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive

Front‑of‑house role taking dine‑in, drive‑thru, and phone orders, running the POS, and checking on guests. Good for early birds (hours 5:30am–5:30pm), with a focus on friendly service and a clean, fast‑paced environment.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Vanguard)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid: in office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Total first‑year potential compensation: $71,100–$73,100 (includes $52,000–$54,000 base + up to $12,500 one‑time bonus + other bonuses)

Handle inbound calls from 401(k) participants, answer account and tax questions, and process transactions. Includes paid licensing prep (SIE, Series 6 & 63), strong retirement contributions, FlexFund stipend, generous PTO, and top‑tier health and mental‑health benefits.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Listed as full-time; seasonal, part-time position

Listed as full-time; Salary: Competitive

Ride with Geek Squad Agents to deliver, install, and haul away electronics in customers’ homes. Great if you like hands‑on work, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want a seasonal role with employee discounts and wellness/retirement resources.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive

Be the in‑store Sony expert, demoing and selling home theater gear and coaching teammates on the brand. Perfect if you have at least 1 year of sales or customer service and enjoy explaining tech in simple, friendly language.

Employer: Raley’s / Bel Air / Nob Hill (AJ’s Fine Foods)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive, paid weekly

Run home décor, nonfoods, and health/beauty care areas—ordering, merchandising, seasonal displays, and inventory. Includes weekly pay, grocery discount, benefits eligibility, tuition help, and scholarships.

Employer: PulteGroup, Inc.

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Del Webb community)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Welcome visitors, answer questions, give community tours, and support events like barbecues, grand openings, and seminars. You’ll need to be a Del Webb resident and enjoy meeting new people and talking about the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.