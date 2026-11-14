Scottsdale is busy right now with resorts, clubs, and hospitals all hiring for building and grounds roles. If you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp, there’s a good mix of indoor and outdoor jobs open.

Employer: RH

RH Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work inside a luxury home furnishings gallery, keeping showrooms spotless and guest-ready. Expect a mix of vacuuming, polishing furniture, deep cleaning, and some light exterior and landscaping work.

Employer: Desert Mountain Club

Location: North Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time, PM shift

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Clean public areas, kitchens, restrooms, and employee spaces at a high-end private country club. Comes with strong perks like health insurance, FREE onsite clinic, free meals, 401(k) match, tuition help, and even free golf and tennis.

Employer: Escapology Scottsdale

Escapology Scottsdale Location: Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Entertainment District

Type: Likely part-time or full-time overnight (not specified)

Likely part-time or full-time overnight (not specified) Salary: Discussed in interview

Night owl job cleaning escape-game rooms, common areas, and restrooms so everything is ready for the next day’s players. Good fit if you like working solo, overnight, and don’t mind detailed cleaning.

Employer: Remedi8 Holdings Corp

Location: Field-based within ~50 miles of Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time, 100% travel/on the road

Salary: $25–$31 per hour + benefits

Travel to healthcare and commercial sites to inspect and repair firestopping systems, fire doors, and dampers. Includes $0 employee medical premiums, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, per diem, and company-paid travel if you like being on the move.

Employer: Desert Mountain Club

Location: North Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Outdoor role caring for high-end golf course and clubhouse landscaping—plant care, irrigation, mowing, trimming, and cleanup. Comes with health benefits, FREE onsite clinic, free meals, 401(k) match, tuition help, and free golf and tennis.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations – Scottsdale Links Resort

Location: North Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Likely full-time (benefits-eligible)

Likely (benefits-eligible) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level resort maintenance role handling basic electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and general repairs in guest rooms and public areas. Offers Day 1 health benefits, paid vacation and sick time, travel discounts, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and more.

Employer: HonorHealth – Osborn Medical Center

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Osborn Rd)

Type: Full-time, day shift (9:00 AM–5:30 PM, weekends required)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $2,500

Hospital-based cleaning role focused on patient rooms, halls, and floors, plus handling regular and medical waste. Good for someone who wants steady hours, growth potential, and to be part of a large nonprofit health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.