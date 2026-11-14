Scottsdale’s design and construction scene is busy right now, especially around commercial builds and energy projects. Here are several solid roles if you’re in architecture, structural, or construction engineering.

Employer: Kelaca (for a client partner)

Kelaca (for a client partner) Location: Scottsdale, AZ (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on building projects doing structural calculations, drawings, and code checks under direct supervision. Great fit if you have 2+ years of structural experience, are strong in AutoCAD/Revit, and want a clear path toward EIT and licensure in a steady, low-ambiguity environment.

Employer: DesignCell Architecture

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not specified)

Benefits: Simple IRA, performance bonus, health, dental, vision, PTO, free snacks, training & development, opportunity for advancement

Lead projects from concept to completion, manage clients, and coordinate consultants for mid‑rise wood construction work. Best for someone with 10+ years US architectural experience, strong Revit/Bluebeam skills, and a strategic, low‑drama leadership style; license or NCARB is preferred.

Employer: DEPCOM Power, Inc (Koch Engineered Solutions)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (also Bedminster, NJ or Houston, TX; some remote options)

(also Bedminster, NJ or Houston, TX; some remote options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $150,000/year + bonus

Build detailed cost estimates for utility‑scale solar and battery storage projects and help shape bid strategies with cross‑functional teams. Ideal if you have heavy civil/large commercial or utility‑scale solar experience, know estimating tools well, and want to grow in the renewable energy space with strong benefits.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a top general contractor)

(for a top general contractor) Location: Scottsdale, AZ / Phoenix Valley (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonus, PTO

Support layout, surveying, documentation, and subcontractor coordination on ground‑up commercial projects across the Valley. Great for someone already living in Arizona, comfortable in the field, with some commercial construction experience or internships and a strong desire to move into project engineering/management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.