Scottsdale has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the same local rescue, so you can meet several in one easy visit.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue

Phone: (480) 488-9890

Jabber got his name because he loves to talk and “chat” with his people. He thrives on human attention and enjoys soaking up affection. He also likes playing with other cats and has a friendly, easygoing personality. He’s not an alpha cat, so he tends to get along well with feline friends.

👉 Meet Jabber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue

Phone: (480) 488-9890

Pima is a beautiful little black kitten who was found living outside the Pima Medical Institute parking lot. After being trapped, she spent a couple of weeks in foster care and learned that humans can be kind and gentle. She has very soft fur and striking green eyes. She can still be a bit shy, but she’s discovering how nice it is to be loved.

👉 Meet Pima and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black / brown tabby

Black / brown tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue

Phone: (480) 488-9890

Turbo is a handsome boy with a sweet personality and a laid‑back outlook on life. He enjoys taking it easy and soaking up the good things—like a cozy spot and gentle pets. He’s described as sweet and chill, and he’s ready to share his love with a forever family.

👉 Meet Turbo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby / white

Brown tabby / white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue

Phone: (480) 488-9890

Simon is a big, gentle boy hoping his next chapter is a true forever home. He and his brother Onyx were found at a truck stop as tiny kittens and were bottle‑raised by a kind trucker. Thanks to that early care, Simon grew into a handsome, well‑socialized cat with a soft, sweet nature.

👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Scottsdale, AZ area, stop by Foothills Animal Rescue between 10am–5pm any day of the week—no appointment needed—to meet these wonderful cats in person. Your new best friend could be waiting there.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.