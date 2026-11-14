⚠️ Scottsdale Planning Commission hearing on 2 land requests Dec. 9

The Scottsdale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2026 at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Kiva, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale.

They’ll take public comment on:

Zoning change for vehicle storage facility Location: 16990 N. 91st St.

Request to change zoning from C-2 PCD (Central Business) to I-1 PCD (Industrial Park) with a development plan and amended standards to increase building height and floor area ratio for a new vehicle storage facility .

to with a development plan and amended standards to for a new . Staff contact: Meredith Tessier, 480-312-4211

Applicant contact: Tonianne Strohkirch, 602-571-8776 Northern Avenue right-of-way abandonment Location: 8002 N. 74th Place

Request to abandon the north 20 feet of public right-of-way along E. Northern Ave ; property is zoned R1-43 (single-family residential) .

along ; property is zoned . Staff contact: Jason Katz, 480-312-2542

Applicant contact: Taylor Earl, 602-265-0094

How to comment: Only written comments submitted electronically at least one hour before the meeting will be accepted. Instructions will be on the posted agenda on the Planning Commission page.

For disability accommodations, contact the City Clerk’s office at 480-312-7767 or use TTY 480-312-7411.