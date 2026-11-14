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⚠️ Scottsdale hearing Dec. 9 on zoning change and street ROW
⚠️ Scottsdale Planning Commission hearing on 2 land requests Dec. 9
The Scottsdale Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2026 at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Kiva, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale.
They’ll take public comment on:
Zoning change for vehicle storage facility
- Location: 16990 N. 91st St.
- Request to change zoning from C-2 PCD (Central Business) to I-1 PCD (Industrial Park) with a development plan and amended standards to increase building height and floor area ratio for a new vehicle storage facility.
- Staff contact: Meredith Tessier, 480-312-4211
- Applicant contact: Tonianne Strohkirch, 602-571-8776
Northern Avenue right-of-way abandonment
- Location: 8002 N. 74th Place
- Request to abandon the north 20 feet of public right-of-way along E. Northern Ave; property is zoned R1-43 (single-family residential).
- Staff contact: Jason Katz, 480-312-2542
- Applicant contact: Taylor Earl, 602-265-0094
How to comment: Only written comments submitted electronically at least one hour before the meeting will be accepted. Instructions will be on the posted agenda on the Planning Commission page.
For disability accommodations, contact the City Clerk’s office at 480-312-7767 or use TTY 480-312-7411.
More Info: Notice of Planning Commission Hearing
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