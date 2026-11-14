Scottsdale has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Here are a few pups waiting patiently for a home to call their own.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

(tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control Everyday Adoption Center

Phone: (602) 506-7387

Peanut is a small, tricolor Chihuahua mix looking for a loving home through Maricopa County Animal Care & Control’s Everyday Adoption Center. Call the shelter to ask about his vaccination status, neuter status, and whether he’s a good fit for kids or other pets.

👉 Meet PEANUT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Kelpie mix

Australian Kelpie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control Everyday Adoption Center

Phone: (602) 506-7387

Neptune is a beautiful chocolate-colored Australian Kelpie mix. As an adult dog, she may already have some manners under her belt. Contact the shelter to learn more about her energy level, training, and how she does with other pets and children.

👉 Meet NEPTUNE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Skye Terrier mix

Skye Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control Everyday Adoption Center

Phone: (602) 506-7387

Skye is a young, white Skye Terrier mix with lots of life ahead of him. Young dogs often enjoy training, walks, and playtime. Reach out to the shelter to ask about his health, neuter status, and what kind of home they feel would suit him best.

👉 Meet SKYE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shar Pei mix

Shar Pei mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan

Brown/Chocolate with tan Shelter: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control Everyday Adoption Center

Phone: (602) 506-7387

Baby Squish is a Shar Pei mix puppy with a sweet name and a chocolate-and-tan coat. Puppies need time, training, and patience, but they’re also full of fun and love. Call the shelter to learn about her vaccines, spay plans, and what they recommend for puppy adopters.

👉 Meet BABY SQUISH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

(tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control Everyday Adoption Center

Phone: (602) 506-7387

Woody is an adult tricolor Chihuahua, a great size for many homes and apartments. Adult dogs can be a bit more settled than puppies. Contact the shelter to ask about his temperament, house-training, and how he does with other animals.

👉 Meet WOODY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan, yellow or fawn

Black with tan, yellow or fawn Rescue: Better Days, Inc.

Adoption area: Phoenix metro only

Jeanie is described as a happy, playful, and engaging young Australian Shepherd mix. The rescue will share more about her as they get to know her, but they ask that anyone interested first complete their online application. Discussion about Jeanie and scheduling a home check can only happen after they receive a full application.

To apply, visit the rescue’s site and follow their process:

Adoption info & application: http://betterdaysrescue.org/adopt.html

👉 Meet JEANIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to these shelters and rescues, ask your questions, and schedule a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in the Scottsdale and Phoenix area can also help these dogs find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.