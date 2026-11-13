Scottsdale has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few roles where you can make a real impact, from hospice support to youth behavioral health.

Employer: ALECA HOSPICE

ALECA HOSPICE Location: Scottsdale, AZ (serving patients across Maricopa County )

(serving patients across ) Type: Part-time volunteer (about 2–4 hours per week, flexible)

(about 2–4 hours per week, flexible) Salary: Unpaid volunteer role

Spend time with hospice patients and families, offering companionship, conversation, and simple support like reading, playing games, or just being present. Training is provided, schedules are flexible, and you can choose home visits, facility visits, or light office help.

Employer: Shea Post Acute

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm)

(Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm) Salary: $50,000–$60,000 per year

Lead the Social Services Department in a 5-star post-acute facility, making sure residents’ emotional and social needs are met. This role is great if you have a social work or human services background and want steady hours, full benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona

Location: 6436 E Sweetwater Ave., Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm

, Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm Salary: $20.00–$22.00 per hour

Coordinate care for children and teens in a residential behavioral health program, acting as the link between families, therapists, medical staff, and community partners. Comes with strong benefits, generous PTO, and chances to grow your career in mental health and social services.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh in your mind. Your next step in helping others could start this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.