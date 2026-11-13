Scottsdale’s creative scene is busy right now—great time to level up your design or writing career. Here are several solid roles across interiors, copy, performance design, and florals.

Employer: Social Design Studio

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: DOE

Boutique hospitality studio designing restaurants, bars, hotels, spas, and salons. You’ll work directly with the Principal from concept through install, lead project coordination, and grow toward Senior Designer while enjoying health/vision/dental, PTO, and pro development support.

Employer: Plexus Worldwide

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Write brand voice copy across email, web, product stories, scripts, and events for a fast-growing health & wellness company. Great fit if you have 4+ years of copywriting, love simplifying complex info, and want a say in shaping a corporate voice, with strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Colossal Management LLC

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 per year

Design high-converting ads and landing pages for huge online fundraising competitions. You’ll create static and motion creative for Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and more, with strong benefits, PTO, and a data-driven, performance marketing focus.

Employer: Imagine Flowers, LLC

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Lead design and daily production at a luxury, European-inspired floral studio serving high-end clients and events. Ideal if you have 5+ years of floral design, strong leadership skills, and want to own the look and quality of premium arrangements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or connections you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.