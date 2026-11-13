Scottsdale has a steady flow of security and dispatch openings right now, from nightlife spots to hospitals and corporate sites. If you like keeping people safe and staying alert on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Riot Hospitality Group

Riot Hospitality Group Location: Scottsdale, AZ (The REMI Hotel – Allegra, Kauboi & Lobby Bar)

(The REMI Hotel – Allegra, Kauboi & Lobby Bar) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Nightlife security at a busy hotel bar scene: check IDs, watch the doors, keep guests and staff safe, and step in when patrons get out of hand. Great fit if you’re guest-focused, have your food/alcohol/security certs, and want a fun, high-energy environment with paid sick leave.

Employer: HonorHealth

Location: Shea Medical Center, Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed ($2,500 sign-on bonus advertised)

Hospital security role where you patrol the campus, respond to alarms and emergencies, and help protect patients, staff, and visitors. Comes with training (including crisis intervention and self-defense), and is a solid option if you want healthcare experience and like being the calm one in tense situations.

Employer: Air West Mechanical

Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.02 – $25.00 per hour

Office-based dispatch role keeping HVAC/R techs organized, scheduled, and moving between jobs. Good for strong multitaskers who like fast-paced coordination work; offers a competitive wage, benefits, 401(k), and room to grow after a probation period.

Employer: Securitas USA

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00/hour

Corporate site security with patrols, access control, and lots of interaction with employees and guests. Comes with paid training, weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, free uniforms, and more, ideal if you want a stable security career with a large national company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t obvious at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.