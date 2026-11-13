🛒 Scottsdale AZ Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Openings

Scottsdale is busy right now—stores, spas, and service spots are all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, this is a good time to jump in.

Employer: The Tox Technique

The Tox Technique Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time (and part-time mentioned on listing)

Full-time (and part-time mentioned on listing) Pay: Not listed

Wellness-focused spa role greeting clients, booking appointments, and supporting retail/package sales. Great fit if you love beauty, wellness, and hitting sales goals in a luxury setting.

Employer: The Tox North Scottsdale

The Tox North Scottsdale Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time, 20–35 hrs/week

Part-time, Pay: $18–$22/hour (DOE)

Sales-driven front desk role in a luxury wellness studio—lots of lead follow-up, package sales, and rebooking. Good for outgoing sellers who enjoy wellness perks and a polished, boutique vibe.

Employer: Fry's Food and Drug (Kroger family)

(Kroger family) Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Not listed

Front-end grocery role handling POS, coupons, and EBT while keeping lines moving. Comes with big-company benefits, tuition help, and clear growth paths in the Kroger network.

Employer: AJ's Fine Foods / Raley's

Location: Scottsdale Rd & Lincoln – Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Not listed

Help run a high-end wine cellar—stocking, pricing, tastings, and customer recommendations for wine, beer, liquor, and cigars. Nice match if you’re 21+, love wine, and want store discounts and benefits.

Employer: Optima Medical

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (training on-site, then remote in AZ)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

High-volume outbound call role booking primary care visits and updating patient info. Good for organized callers who want healthcare experience plus benefits and growth.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Travel to major retailers to reset shelves, build displays, and follow planograms. Best for detail-oriented people who like physical work, overnights, and working in small teams.

Employer: vineyard vines

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Part-time, seasonal Pay: Not listed

Help guests in a fun, preppy clothing store—selling, hosting in-store events, and keeping the floor looking sharp. Great short-term gig if you like fashion and flexible holiday hours.

Employer: The UPS Store

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Customer-facing role handling shipping, sales, and basic store operations. Offers health insurance, PTO, and training in a steady, service-focused environment.

Employer: Bashas' / Raley's / Bel Air / Nob Hill

Location: McDonald & Granite Reef – Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Grocery leadership role helping run the whole store—team coaching, merchandising, ordering, and hitting sales goals. Comes with weekly pay, benefits, and store discounts.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location

Lead a team on the sales floor, support customers, manage inventory, and sometimes act as manager-on-duty. Good step up if you have several years of retail and want leadership experience.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location

Similar leadership role focused on flooring and décor, with coaching, scheduling, and safety responsibilities. Ideal if you know home improvement and like guiding a team.

Employer: Blue Steel Security

Location: North Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time (set schedule)

Full-time (set schedule) Pay: From $20/hour

High-end concierge role at a luxury community—front desk service, packages, resident support, and community events. No guard card needed; includes 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, and more.

Employer: Primesciences / GTI Laboratories

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20/hour

Support lab operations by tracking orders, resolving holds, and coordinating with internal teams. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like admin work, and want solid benefits.

Employer: AutoNation Ford Scottsdale

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive, plus 401(k) match and benefits (exact amount not listed)

Lead the service drive team, greet customers, manage repair orders, and ensure top-notch service. Great for someone with auto shop experience who’s ready for a leadership role.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Help customers find the right tech, do demos, and ring up sales. Comes with a strong employee discount and benefits options, even for part-timers.

Employer: Eastin Suits

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: From $20/hour

Guide clients through custom suiting and styling in a luxury showroom. Perfect if you love menswear, want commission-style selling, and enjoy one-on-one client work.

Employer: My Sister’s Closet / Well Suited

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Hourly, non-commission (full-time or part-time not clearly stated)

Hourly, non-commission (full-time or part-time not clearly stated) Pay: Hourly based on experience; commissions/bonuses for eligible employees

Front-of-house intake role evaluating designer clothing, pricing items, and working with consignors. Great for fashion lovers with resale or retail experience and an eye for quality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have several openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.