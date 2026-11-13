undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Scottsdale
🛒 Scottsdale AZ Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Scottsdale is busy right now—stores, spas, and service spots are all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, this is a good time to jump in.
Spa Front Desk & Sales
- Employer: The Tox Technique
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time (and part-time mentioned on listing)
- Pay: Not listed
Wellness-focused spa role greeting clients, booking appointments, and supporting retail/package sales. Great fit if you love beauty, wellness, and hitting sales goals in a luxury setting.
Front Desk Sales Associate | Luxury Wellness Studio
- Employer: The Tox North Scottsdale
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Part-time, 20–35 hrs/week
- Pay: $18–$22/hour (DOE)
Sales-driven front desk role in a luxury wellness studio—lots of lead follow-up, package sales, and rebooking. Good for outgoing sellers who enjoy wellness perks and a polished, boutique vibe.
Cashier
- Employer: Fry's Food and Drug (Kroger family)
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-end grocery role handling POS, coupons, and EBT while keeping lines moving. Comes with big-company benefits, tuition help, and clear growth paths in the Kroger network.
Wine Cellar Steward
- Employer: AJ's Fine Foods / Raley's
- Location: Scottsdale Rd & Lincoln – Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help run a high-end wine cellar—stocking, pricing, tastings, and customer recommendations for wine, beer, liquor, and cigars. Nice match if you’re 21+, love wine, and want store discounts and benefits.
Medical Scheduling Coordinator (Outbound Calls)
- Employer: Optima Medical
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (training on-site, then remote in AZ)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
High-volume outbound call role booking primary care visits and updating patient info. Good for organized callers who want healthcare experience plus benefits and growth.
Retail Merchandiser (Traveling)
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Travel to major retailers to reset shelves, build displays, and follow planograms. Best for detail-oriented people who like physical work, overnights, and working in small teams.
Seasonal Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: vineyard vines
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: Not listed
Help guests in a fun, preppy clothing store—selling, hosting in-store events, and keeping the floor looking sharp. Great short-term gig if you like fashion and flexible holiday hours.
Sales Associate
- Employer: The UPS Store
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Customer-facing role handling shipping, sales, and basic store operations. Offers health insurance, PTO, and training in a steady, service-focused environment.
Assistant Store Team Leader
- Employer: Bashas' / Raley's / Bel Air / Nob Hill
- Location: McDonald & Granite Reef – Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Grocery leadership role helping run the whole store—team coaching, merchandising, ordering, and hitting sales goals. Comes with weekly pay, benefits, and store discounts.
Sales Floor Dept Supervisor – Building Materials
- Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location
Lead a team on the sales floor, support customers, manage inventory, and sometimes act as manager-on-duty. Good step up if you have several years of retail and want leadership experience.
Sales Floor Dept Supervisor – Flooring & Décor
- Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location
Similar leadership role focused on flooring and décor, with coaching, scheduling, and safety responsibilities. Ideal if you know home improvement and like guiding a team.
Concierge / Security – Luxury Apartments
- Employer: Blue Steel Security
- Location: North Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time (set schedule)
- Pay: From $20/hour
High-end concierge role at a luxury community—front desk service, packages, resident support, and community events. No guard card needed; includes 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, and more.
Customer Service Representative – Clinical Operations
- Employer: Primesciences / GTI Laboratories
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20/hour
Support lab operations by tracking orders, resolving holds, and coordinating with internal teams. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like admin work, and want solid benefits.
Service Drive Manager – Ford Dealership
- Employer: AutoNation Ford Scottsdale
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, plus 401(k) match and benefits (exact amount not listed)
Lead the service drive team, greet customers, manage repair orders, and ensure top-notch service. Great for someone with auto shop experience who’s ready for a leadership role.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Help customers find the right tech, do demos, and ring up sales. Comes with a strong employee discount and benefits options, even for part-timers.
Sales Associate – Luxury Suits
- Employer: Eastin Suits
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $20/hour
Guide clients through custom suiting and styling in a luxury showroom. Perfect if you love menswear, want commission-style selling, and enjoy one-on-one client work.
Consignment Buyer / Intake
- Employer: My Sister’s Closet / Well Suited
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Hourly, non-commission (full-time or part-time not clearly stated)
- Pay: Hourly based on experience; commissions/bonuses for eligible employees
Front-of-house intake role evaluating designer clothing, pricing items, and working with consignors. Great for fashion lovers with resale or retail experience and an eye for quality.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have several openings and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.