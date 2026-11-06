Scottsdale issues curbside recycling reminder

The City of Scottsdale reminds residents not to place plastic bags, Styrofoam, construction debris, food waste, or green waste in pink curbside recycling containers. To check how to recycle or dispose of an item, use the city’s Recycle Right Wizard by searching “Recycling” at https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov. More information: https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Scottsdale