Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Scottsdale

Scottsdale issues curbside recycling reminder

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T42wg_1GqVu75T00

The City of Scottsdale reminds residents not to place plastic bags, Styrofoam, construction debris, food waste, or green waste in pink curbside recycling containers. To check how to recycle or dispose of an item, use the city’s Recycle Right Wizard by searching “Recycling” at https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov. More information: https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Scottsdale

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments