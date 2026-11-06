🏥 Scottsdale Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $60+/hr Roles

Scottsdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big names like Mayo Clinic to small specialty practices and surgery centers. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level clinical to high-autonomy provider jobs.

Employer: Retina Macula Institute of Arizona

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with advanced imaging tech (OCT, fundus, FA, Optos, Heidelberg, Zeiss) in a retina-only practice that’s active in clinical research. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, like fast-paced clinic work, and want to deepen your skills in retinal imaging.

Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group

Location: HonorHealth Shea, Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; details not listed (benefits + possible sign-on/relocation)

Pure inpatient OB with no clinic and a minimum of six 24-hour shifts/month, on a busy service with ~6,000 deliveries/year and Level III NICU support. Good for BC OB/GYNs who want high acuity plus real work–life balance.

Employer: ECN Clinical

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time / per diem

Salary: Not listed

Serve as PI or Sub-I on Phase I–IV trials while caring for adult patients in a research setting. Ideal if you’re BC/BE in Endocrinology (or FM/Geriatrics) and want to break into or expand clinical research without giving up flexibility.

Employer: One Medical

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Fashion Square office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $238,600–$285,300 base (plus benefits)

Outpatient internal or family medicine with a modern, tech-forward primary care model and one remote day per week. Includes sabbaticals, CME stipend, malpractice coverage, and strong benefits through a large, Amazon-owned organization.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire, On-site

Salary: $18–$20/hour

Daytime Monday–Friday, 8–5 role drawing labs in a women’s care clinic (fertility, pregnancy, pregnancy loss). Good for certified phlebotomists who want steady hours, benefits eligibility, and a patient-facing role with room to grow.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.98–$29.19/hour

Day-shift MA role (7:30–4:00, Mon–Fri, no weekends or call) in GI/Hepatology. Offers Mayo’s strong benefits, retirement, and education/advancement paths if you’re a certified MA with BLS and EMR experience.

Employer: McDowell Mountain Gynecology

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$23/hour

Busy GYN practice needing an MA who can do both front and back office: vitals, injections, triage, scheduling, phones, and EMR. Nice fit if you like a small, women-led office with PTO, 401(k), and full benefits.

Employer: OrthoArizona Scottsdale Surgery Center

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, on-site)

Salary: $53–$58/hour

Lead the OR team in an ortho-focused surgery center—staffing, room flow, and clinical oversight. Great for RNs with 2+ years OR management and ortho/total joints experience who want leadership plus strong hourly pay and robust benefits.

Employer: Estetica

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time (16–24 hrs/week, on-site)

Salary: $23–$45/hour + commission (role-dependent)

Med spa inside a surgical practice looking for one or two aesthetic pros (RN injector, aesthetician, laser, or lash tech) to build and grow the spa. Best for entrepreneurial clinicians with or building a clientele who want flexible hours, commission, and a collaborative cosmetic surgery environment.

Employer: Old Town Scottsdale Surgery Center

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: PRN, on-site

Salary: $38–$42/hour

Ambulatory surgery center with 2 ORs and a pain room, focused on ENT, spine, and pain management. Ideal if you have ~2 years’ surg tech experience and want flexible PRN work at a smaller center.

Employer: Royal Hospice / Vital Palliative Care

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Weekday 8–5 hospice case management with a separate on-call team for nights/weekends. Good match for RNs (ideally with 2+ years hospice) who value team-based, ethical end-of-life care and want mileage reimbursement and full benefits.

Employer: Edicine Internal Medicine & Urgent Care

Location: North Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time, weekdays only

Salary: From $60/hour + uncapped productivity pay

Outpatient adult primary care plus urgent care, Mon–Fri, 10–5, no weekends, with flexible days split between two NPs. Great for experienced or strong new-grad NPs who want autonomy, predictable part-time hours, and upside on productivity.

Employer: Old Town Scottsdale Surgery Center

Location: Scottsdale/Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time PRN, weekdays

Salary: $35–$46/hour

Fluoro-focused rad tech role in a pain and spine surgery center. Good if you’re a certified rad tech with at least a year of recent experience and want weekday PRN work with 401(k) and possible relocation help.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume, apply early, and don’t be shy about reaching out with questions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.