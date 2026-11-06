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🏥 Scottsdale Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $60+/hr Roles
Scottsdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big names like Mayo Clinic to small specialty practices and surgery centers. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level clinical to high-autonomy provider jobs.
Retina Photographer / Technician
Employer: Retina Macula Institute of Arizona
Location: Scottsdale, AZ (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work with advanced imaging tech (OCT, fundus, FA, Optos, Heidelberg, Zeiss) in a retina-only practice that’s active in clinical research. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, like fast-paced clinic work, and want to deepen your skills in retinal imaging.
OB/GYN Hospitalist
Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group
Location: HonorHealth Shea, Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive; details not listed (benefits + possible sign-on/relocation)
Pure inpatient OB with no clinic and a minimum of six 24-hour shifts/month, on a busy service with ~6,000 deliveries/year and Level III NICU support. Good for BC OB/GYNs who want high acuity plus real work–life balance.
Endocrinologist – Clinical Research Investigator
Employer: ECN Clinical
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Part-time / per diem
Salary: Not listed
Serve as PI or Sub-I on Phase I–IV trials while caring for adult patients in a research setting. Ideal if you’re BC/BE in Endocrinology (or FM/Geriatrics) and want to break into or expand clinical research without giving up flexibility.
Primary Care Physician – Adult Medicine (Fashion Square, 4 Days Clinic / 1 Day Remote)
Employer: One Medical
Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Fashion Square office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $238,600–$285,300 base (plus benefits)
Outpatient internal or family medicine with a modern, tech-forward primary care model and one remote day per week. Includes sabbaticals, CME stipend, malpractice coverage, and strong benefits through a large, Amazon-owned organization.
Phlebotomist – Scottsdale (Women’s Health Clinic)
Employer: Actalent
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire, On-site
Salary: $18–$20/hour
Daytime Monday–Friday, 8–5 role drawing labs in a women’s care clinic (fertility, pregnancy, pregnancy loss). Good for certified phlebotomists who want steady hours, benefits eligibility, and a patient-facing role with room to grow.
Medical Assistant – GI/Hepatology
Employer: Mayo Clinic
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20.98–$29.19/hour
Day-shift MA role (7:30–4:00, Mon–Fri, no weekends or call) in GI/Hepatology. Offers Mayo’s strong benefits, retirement, and education/advancement paths if you’re a certified MA with BLS and EMR experience.
Medical Assistant – Front/Back Office Gynecology
Employer: McDowell Mountain Gynecology
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $19–$23/hour
Busy GYN practice needing an MA who can do both front and back office: vitals, injections, triage, scheduling, phones, and EMR. Nice fit if you like a small, women-led office with PTO, 401(k), and full benefits.
Operating Room Charge Nurse
Employer: OrthoArizona Scottsdale Surgery Center
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, on-site)
Salary: $53–$58/hour
Lead the OR team in an ortho-focused surgery center—staffing, room flow, and clinical oversight. Great for RNs with 2+ years OR management and ortho/total joints experience who want leadership plus strong hourly pay and robust benefits.
Nurse Injector / Licensed Aesthetician / Laser or Lash Technician
Employer: Estetica
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Part-time (16–24 hrs/week, on-site)
Salary: $23–$45/hour + commission (role-dependent)
Med spa inside a surgical practice looking for one or two aesthetic pros (RN injector, aesthetician, laser, or lash tech) to build and grow the spa. Best for entrepreneurial clinicians with or building a clientele who want flexible hours, commission, and a collaborative cosmetic surgery environment.
Surgical Technologist – PRN
Employer: Old Town Scottsdale Surgery Center
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: PRN, on-site
Salary: $38–$42/hour
Ambulatory surgery center with 2 ORs and a pain room, focused on ENT, spine, and pain management. Ideal if you have ~2 years’ surg tech experience and want flexible PRN work at a smaller center.
Hospice RN Case Manager
Employer: Royal Hospice / Vital Palliative Care
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Weekday 8–5 hospice case management with a separate on-call team for nights/weekends. Good match for RNs (ideally with 2+ years hospice) who value team-based, ethical end-of-life care and want mileage reimbursement and full benefits.
Part-Time Nurse Practitioner – Primary & Urgent Care
Employer: Edicine Internal Medicine & Urgent Care
Location: North Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Part-time, weekdays only
Salary: From $60/hour + uncapped productivity pay
Outpatient adult primary care plus urgent care, Mon–Fri, 10–5, no weekends, with flexible days split between two NPs. Great for experienced or strong new-grad NPs who want autonomy, predictable part-time hours, and upside on productivity.
Radiology Technologist – PRN
Employer: Old Town Scottsdale Surgery Center
Location: Scottsdale/Phoenix, AZ
Type: Part-time PRN, weekdays
Salary: $35–$46/hour
Fluoro-focused rad tech role in a pain and spine surgery center. Good if you’re a certified rad tech with at least a year of recent experience and want weekday PRN work with 401(k) and possible relocation help.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume, apply early, and don’t be shy about reaching out with questions.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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