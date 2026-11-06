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💻 Scottsdale IT Roles With Multiple Senior & Leadership Openings
Scottsdale’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior and leadership roles. If you’ve been waiting to level up your IT career, these openings are worth a look.
Staff Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)
- Employer: Prosum
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead SRE practices across multiple engineering teams, owning reliability, scalability, observability, and incident response for complex, cloud-based systems (AWS preferred). Ideal if you’re an 8+ year SRE/DevOps pro who likes setting standards, driving automation, and being the go-to for critical production issues.
Data Analytics Support Engineer
- Employer: Axon
- Location: Remote, must live near a hub (Scottsdale, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support Axon’s public-safety analytics by owning customer tickets for Power BI dashboards and SQL-based reporting, plus frontline Datastore support. Good fit if you enjoy hands-on dashboard work, troubleshooting data issues, and working directly with users on a mission-driven product.
Senior Workday HRIS Analyst
- Employer: Discount Tire
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own advanced Workday configuration, integrations (EIB, Studio), and reporting across HCM, Benefits, Talent, and Payroll. This role is great if you have 5+ years of Workday HRIS experience and want to lead complex integrations, optimize HR processes, and mentor junior analysts.
Director of Enterprise Cybersecurity
- Employer: Consumer Cellular, Inc.
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Hybrid/Onsite, within 50 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $165,900 – $248,850 base
- Unposting Date: Nov 7, 2026
Executive-level role leading Security Operations, GRC, Identity & Access, and DevSecOps for a large, regulated wireless provider. Ideal for a 10+ year security leader who’s moved orgs from gatekeeping to embedded DevSecOps and is ready to own strategy, budget, and board-level reporting.
Assistant Vice President – Data & Analytics
- Employer: Discount Tire
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior enterprise role leading Data Science, BI, and Strategic Insights for a $10B+ company. You’ll drive AI/ML productization, modernize BI into a proactive insights engine, and build a people-first, service-oriented analytics culture that directly impacts P&L and new revenue.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it may still be worth applying—many of these teams value growth potential as much as a perfect resume match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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