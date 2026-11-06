💻 Scottsdale IT Roles With Multiple Senior & Leadership Openings

Scottsdale’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior and leadership roles. If you’ve been waiting to level up your IT career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Prosum

Prosum Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead SRE practices across multiple engineering teams, owning reliability, scalability, observability, and incident response for complex, cloud-based systems (AWS preferred). Ideal if you’re an 8+ year SRE/DevOps pro who likes setting standards, driving automation, and being the go-to for critical production issues.

Employer: Axon

Location: Remote, must live near a hub (Scottsdale, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Axon’s public-safety analytics by owning customer tickets for Power BI dashboards and SQL-based reporting, plus frontline Datastore support. Good fit if you enjoy hands-on dashboard work, troubleshooting data issues, and working directly with users on a mission-driven product.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own advanced Workday configuration, integrations (EIB, Studio), and reporting across HCM, Benefits, Talent, and Payroll. This role is great if you have 5+ years of Workday HRIS experience and want to lead complex integrations, optimize HR processes, and mentor junior analysts.

Employer: Consumer Cellular, Inc.

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Hybrid/Onsite, within 50 miles)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $165,900 – $248,850 base

Unposting Date: Nov 7, 2026

Executive-level role leading Security Operations, GRC, Identity & Access, and DevSecOps for a large, regulated wireless provider. Ideal for a 10+ year security leader who’s moved orgs from gatekeeping to embedded DevSecOps and is ready to own strategy, budget, and board-level reporting.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior enterprise role leading Data Science, BI, and Strategic Insights for a $10B+ company. You’ll drive AI/ML productization, modernize BI into a proactive insights engine, and build a people-first, service-oriented analytics culture that directly impacts P&L and new revenue.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it may still be worth applying—many of these teams value growth potential as much as a perfect resume match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.