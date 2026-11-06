🛒 Scottsdale Customer Service Jobs with Multiple $20+/hr Roles

Scottsdale’s retail and customer service scene is buzzing right now, from luxury fashion to pet boutiques and tech support. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and want steady hours (and often great perks).

Employer: Nick's Menswear

Location: Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $48K–$100K+ base + commission (earning potential)

Help guys look sharp for weddings, interviews, and big events. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love style, and want strong commission upside with full-time benefits and training (no menswear experience needed).

Employer: Louis Vuitton

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$28/hr + bonus + benefits

Hands-on visual role setting windows, floor layouts, and displays for an iconic luxury brand. Ideal if you already have visual merchandising experience and want strong benefits and career growth.

Employer: Sephora

Location: Old Town area, 7014 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Seasonal, flex hours (0–14 hrs/week)

Pay: $18–$20.50/hr

Holiday-season role helping with stocking, operations, and client service in a busy beauty store. Good for someone who wants flexible, short-term hours and enjoys a fast-paced, team environment.

Employer: Maricopa Jewelry and Pawn (The Pawn Experts)

Location: Split between Scottsdale & Glendale, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18–$22/hr + raises + monthly bonuses (40 hrs/week)

Work with jewelry, tools, electronics, and more while helping customers with loans and purchases. Great if you want stable hours, performance-based raises, and long-term growth in a unique retail setting.

Employer: AllSaints

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.60–$27.80/hr + bonus potential

Lead a team of stylists, handle scheduling and visuals, and help run the store day-to-day. Strong option if you have people-management experience and want leadership responsibility plus solid benefits.

Employer: Suitsupply

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30/hr

Use your alteration skills on suits, shirts, and coats while working closely with sales staff and clients. Good for experienced tailors who want steady hours, autonomy, and a strong employee discount.

Employer: Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming DC Ranch

Location: DC Ranch, Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time (Thu–Sat, 11am–7pm, 24–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $17.50/hr + employee discount

Perfect if you love pets and people. You’ll help pet parents with food, treats, and grooming appointments, plus handle phones, scheduling, and merchandising in a neighborhood shop.

Employer: AllSaints

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19–$20/hr + bonus potential

Step-up role for someone who’s already been a stylist at AllSaints, with added responsibility for floor leadership, keyholding, and VIP client experience. Good bridge into future management.

Employer: GPS Insight

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level customer/technical support helping clients by phone, chat, and email with GPS and fleet software. Nice fit if you’re tech-curious, like problem-solving, and want strong benefits and growth in SaaS.

Employer: Hill House Home

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $25–$27+/hr

Support the Store Manager with sales, clienteling, staff training, and operations for a design-focused lifestyle brand. Great for experienced retail supervisors who love building client relationships.

Employer: Barry's

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time (5 shifts/week incl. weekends/holidays)

Pay: $22/hr

Front-of-house leader for a high-energy fitness studio, overseeing check-ins, hospitality, retail, and Fuel Bar while supporting marketing and community events. Ideal if you’re social, detail-oriented, and love fitness.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same company or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.