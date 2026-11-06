📋 Several Admin & Front Desk Jobs Hiring Now in Scottsdale

Scottsdale has a steady flow of office and front desk roles right now, from healthcare check‑in to luxury senior living and classic admin work. Here are a few solid options if you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Intuitive Health (with HonorHealth )

Intuitive Health (with ) Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Paradise Valley area)

(Paradise Valley area) Type: Full-time, overnight (6:00 PM – 6:30 AM, days vary)

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a combined ER/urgent care setting. You’ll greet patients, handle check-in/check-out, verify insurance, collect payments, and keep the lobby tidy while providing calm, friendly support during busy overnight shifts.

Employer: The Brand Collective

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $17.50 – $23.00 per hour

Great starter office job if you’re organized and like helping people. You’ll answer phones, schedule meetings, handle data entry and filing, manage supplies, and support the team while building core admin skills.

Employer: Clearwater Living – Clearwater Pinnacle Peak

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time, weekends (Sat & Sun, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Front desk concierge at a luxury senior living community. You’ll welcome visitors, answer calls, sort mail, help track meal attendance, and support different departments while creating a warm, hotel-like experience for residents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.