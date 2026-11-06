💰 Scottsdale Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings

Scottsdale’s finance scene is busy right now—great mix of corporate, hospitality, real estate, and advisory roles. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s likely something here that fits your experience and lifestyle.

Employer: WillScot

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (multi-site team across US, Canada, India)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a 100-person collections organization, drive cash flow, reduce bad debt, and own strategy, tools, and KPIs. Ideal if you have 8+ years in collections/operations leadership and want a high-impact role with broad responsibility and a full corporate benefits package.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level tax role handling federal, state, and local income/franchise returns, workpapers, and provisions for a long-established, growing company. Good fit if you have 2+ years in tax/accounting, solid Excel skills, and want Monday–Friday office hours with growth potential.

Employer: First American

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (primarily remote in AZ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.24 – $28.31/hour

Customer-service focused finance help desk role supporting AP/AR, expense reports, and shipping issues using Oracle and Concur. Great if you want remote work in Arizona, have 2–4 years of analytical/business experience, and enjoy solving problems over phone and email.

Employer: Cardone Ventures

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (fully onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $130,000/year

High-touch client-facing FP&A role building 10-year financial models, cash flow plans, and strategic recommendations for business owners over a seven-month “platform review” process. Best for someone with 3–5 years FP&A/corporate finance/accounting who likes deep analysis plus direct client impact.

Employer: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Resort accounting role at a AAA Five Diamond hotel, handling month-end close, balance sheet recs, tax returns, and reporting. Good match if you have 3+ years accounting experience (hotel experience a plus) and want strong hospitality perks like travel discounts and on-site meals.

Employer: Carson Group

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000/year + bonus potential

Operations-heavy client service role in a wealth management setting—new accounts, transfers, money movement, and white-glove client support. Great entry-to-mid option if you have 1+ year in financial services or banking and want a clear path in advisory operations.

Employer: The Chef Agency

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time, 3-month contract

Salary: ~$60/hour, ~20 hours/week

Short-term project to build out finance and admin systems from scratch, organize entities and records, and set up workflows before handing off to a permanent hire. Ideal if you’re an experienced Controller/Senior Bookkeeper looking for a high-impact, flexible contract.

Employer: Rise48 Equity – Fundamental

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000/year

Lead property accounting for a multifamily portfolio—monthly reporting, GL review, team leadership, and compliance. Best for someone with 4–6 years accounting, 2+ years supervisory experience, and property management accounting background (Entrata experience preferred).

Employer: Studio Dwell, LLC

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (in-office, hybrid after ramp-up)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $115,000/year

Own full-cycle accounting, cash flow forecasting, billing/collections, job costing, and monthly close for a busy interior design firm, reporting directly to the CEO. Great if you have 5+ years full-cycle accounting, project-based experience (design/construction/pro services), and like being the go-to finance partner.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Scottsdale employers are clearly hiring for strong accounting and finance talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.