🎓 Scottsdale Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching Roles Hiring Now

Scottsdale schools and learning centers are busy hiring, especially for people who love teaching and coaching others. Here are several solid roles, from early childhood to corporate learning.

Employer: Edward Jones

Edward Jones Location: Scottsdale, AZ (commutable to Tempe home office)

(commutable to Tempe home office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting window: Anticipated to stay open 30 days from 04-Nov-2026 (may close early)

High-impact corporate learning role where you design and lead complex learning journeys for a Fortune 500 financial firm. You’ll consult with senior leaders, mentor other L&D pros, and use learning science and data to drive real business results.

Employer: Great Hearts Academies

Location: Archway Cicero Academy, 7205 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Support a classical K–5 classroom and learn the craft of teaching without taking on all the planning and grading. Great Hearts offers strong benefits, 401(k) match, and rich professional development, with a clear path to becoming a lead teacher.

Employer: Learning Care

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.53–$18.21/hour, bi-weekly and daily pay options

Lead an infant classroom where you plan activities, guide other teachers, and build close relationships with families. Monday–Friday schedule, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and child care discounts make this a strong fit for early childhood pros.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.