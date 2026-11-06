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🎓 Scottsdale Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching Roles Hiring Now
Scottsdale schools and learning centers are busy hiring, especially for people who love teaching and coaching others. Here are several solid roles, from early childhood to corporate learning.
Practice Management – Senior Learning & Performance Consultant
- Employer: Edward Jones
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ (commutable to Tempe home office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Posting window: Anticipated to stay open 30 days from 04-Nov-2026 (may close early)
High-impact corporate learning role where you design and lead complex learning journeys for a Fortune 500 financial firm. You’ll consult with senior leaders, mentor other L&D pros, and use learning science and data to drive real business results.
Assistant Teacher (K–5) – Archway Cicero Academy
- Employer: Great Hearts Academies
- Location: Archway Cicero Academy, 7205 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
Support a classical K–5 classroom and learn the craft of teaching without taking on all the planning and grading. Great Hearts offers strong benefits, 401(k) match, and rich professional development, with a clear path to becoming a lead teacher.
Daycare Lead Infant Teacher
- Employer: Learning Care
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.53–$18.21/hour, bi-weekly and daily pay options
Lead an infant classroom where you plan activities, guide other teachers, and build close relationships with families. Monday–Friday schedule, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and child care discounts make this a strong fit for early childhood pros.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.