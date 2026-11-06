⚖️ Scottsdale Legal Jobs: Multiple Attorney & Paralegal Roles

Scottsdale’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong demand for litigators and in-house talent. Here are several solid roles for attorneys and experienced legal pros looking to level up.

Employer: Rose Law Group pc

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Old Town area)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Salary: Competitive (plus great benefits and strong work environment)

Senior role for a Certified Paralegal with 10+ years of litigation experience in AZ state and federal courts. You’ll handle e-filing, discovery, trial prep, e-discovery platforms, and complex calendars for a busy litigation team; bankruptcy experience is a plus.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for a corporate client)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-house

Salary: Competitive compensation, generous bonus, employee stock purchase, relocation package, retirement with company match

In-house role for a commercially minded attorney (4+ years’ experience) to advise two major business divisions. You’ll work closely with division leadership and the GC on commercial contracts, supply chain, product liability, IP, compliance, and operations, with clear room for advancement.

Employer: Liles Search Group LLC (recruiting for a national law firm)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; firm will tailor comp based on your experience

Ideal for a 3–4+ year commercial litigator wanting more courtroom time and mentorship. You’ll work directly with the Practice Chair on complex commercial and IP disputes, with individualized billable expectations, partnership paths, and strong benefits (PTO, 401(k), HSA contributions, employer-paid dental/vision).

Employer: Gurstel Law Firm, P.C.

Location: Scottsdale, AZ, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Nationwide range; final pay depends on experience and location

Perks: No billable hours, no evenings/weekends, Flexible Time Off, paid CLEs/licensure, bonus & commission potential

Great fit for new or experienced Arizona-licensed attorneys who want courtroom experience without billable-hour pressure. You’ll handle the full litigation life cycle on consumer collection matters, negotiate resolutions, and keep up with consumer protection laws in a fast-paced but work-life-balance-focused firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Scottsdale’s legal market is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.