🚧 Scottsdale Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings

Scottsdale’s building scene is still busy, and these trades roles back that up. If you’ve got commercial or field experience, there are some solid full-time spots to check out.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Salary: $110K–$170K (DOE)

Type: Full-time

This role supports preconstruction on ground-up commercial work (retail, multifamily, industrial, K-12, and more). You’ll handle detailed cost estimates, quantity takeoffs, and subcontractor pricing for a growing commercial GC.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Scottsdale, AZ (must already live in AZ)

(must already live in AZ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Great fit if you want to grow into project engineering/management with a top GC. You’ll support layout, surveying, documentation, and coordination on ground-up commercial projects across the Phoenix valley, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and bonus.

Employer: Scottsdale Unified School District

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Salary: Not listed (Pay Grade L )

Not listed (Pay Grade ) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Journey-level skilled trades role working on district buildings and grounds. You’ll lead other staff, handle concrete-related repairs and installs, read blueprints, and respond to maintenance and safety issues across school facilities.

Employer: Encore Design Services

Location: Scottsdale / Phoenix Metro, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time Superintendent

You’ll oversee builder production cabinet installs, manage in-house crews and subs, and handle QC walks and punch lists. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, vehicle allowance, gas card, and bonus program; must have your own truck and construction superintendent experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.