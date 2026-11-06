👔 Scottsdale, AZ Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Scottsdale is busy right now with leadership roles, from high-tech defense to EVs and community programs. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these management jobs are worth a look.

Employer: General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $152,462 – $169,138 per year

Key requirement: Active DoD TS/SCI clearance and U.S. citizenship

Lead engineering teams on classified, cutting-edge tech (AI, cloud, RF, space) for national security programs. This role owns planning and delivery across multiple task orders, with big impact, high visibility, and strong pay.

Employer: ZIEHM ORTHOSCAN

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee customer service, regional service managers, and field engineers for medical imaging systems across the U.S. You’ll manage P&L, KPIs, and team development, with solid benefits (401(k) match, PTO, medical/dental/vision).

Employer: Catherine

Location: Hybrid remote – Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Type: Contract

Pay: From $17,000 per month

Run software and enterprise tech projects using Agile, Scrum, Kanban, or Waterfall. Great fit if you’re hands-on with Jira/TFS, SDLC, and cloud/SQL, and want a high-paying hybrid contract role.

Employer: Valley of the Sun YMCA

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help plan and run family and youth programs while supporting staff and volunteers. This role comes with strong benefits (health, free family YMCA membership, retirement plan) and a mission-driven, community-focused setting.

Employer: Lucid Motors

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes equity and bonus eligibility per posting)

Support the Service Manager in running a Lucid Service Center, leading advisors, techs, and parts staff. Ideal if you have automotive service experience, love EVs, and want a path into higher management with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.