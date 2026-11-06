🐱 Playful & Sweet Kittens Ready for Adoption in Scottsdale

Scottsdale is full of adorable kittens right now, and several are hoping to find their first real home. Here are some of the sweetest faces waiting for you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue

Adoption fee: $175

Phone: (480) 488-9890

Personality: A very confident, playful kitten and a total purr machine. He loves being indoors and interacting with his caretaker, and he enjoys scratches all over. He’s not a big fan of being held, so he’ll do best with someone who respects his space while he plays and purrs nearby.

👉 Meet KitKat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue

Adoption fee: $175

Phone: (480) 488-9890

Personality: Calm but very snuggly. She took a little time to adjust to indoor life, but now she loves it. She’s a big napper and enjoys snuggling with her brothers or curling up next to her foster. A great match for someone who wants a gentle, cuddly kitten.

👉 Meet Baby Ruth and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue

Adoption fee: $175

Phone: (480) 488-9890

Personality: Very energetic, playful, and made for indoor life. He loves being held, adores head and body scratches, and soaked up nonstop smooches from his foster. A great choice if you want a social, affectionate kitten who enjoys lots of attention.

👉 Meet Reese's Pieces and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Cami

Cami Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born around 7/12/2026, best estimate)

Baby kitten (born around 7/12/2026, best estimate) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Kneading Kitty's Rescue

Phone: (480) 607-1038

Personality: A sweet, tiny, gentle, and shy girl who needs a little time to settle in. Once she feels safe, she becomes a loving best friend. She enjoys toys, head rubs, and cozy sleeping spots.

Home needs:

Has grown up with multiple cats and big dogs

Needs a home with another pet (preferably a cat)

Very attached to her sibling Earl Grey, and the rescue prefers they stay together

👉 Meet Chamomile and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born around 7/12/2026, best estimate)

Baby kitten (born around 7/12/2026, best estimate) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Kneading Kitty's Rescue

Phone: (480) 607-1038

Personality: A gentle, slightly reserved boy who warms up quickly once he settles in. He loves toys, plus head and tummy rubs that get his purr motor going.

Home needs:

Raised with multiple cats and big dogs

Needs a home with another pet (preferably a cat)

Very attached to his sibling Chamomile, and the rescue prefers they be adopted together

👉 Meet Earl Grey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (about 3 months)

Baby kitten (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and orange torbie

Black and orange torbie Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue

Adoption fee: $175

Phone: (480) 488-9890

Personality: Spunky, adventurous, affectionate, and playful with a fun mischievous streak. She’s already spayed and ready to go.

Compatibility:

Has met dogs and other cats and done well

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Scottsdale, AZ and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, consider visiting Foothills Animal Rescue or Kneading Kitty's Rescue to meet these little ones in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.