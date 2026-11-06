undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful & Sweet Kittens Ready for Adoption in Scottsdale
Scottsdale is full of adorable kittens right now, and several are hoping to find their first real home. Here are some of the sweetest faces waiting for you.
KitKat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue
- Adoption fee: $175
- Phone: (480) 488-9890
Personality: A very confident, playful kitten and a total purr machine. He loves being indoors and interacting with his caretaker, and he enjoys scratches all over. He’s not a big fan of being held, so he’ll do best with someone who respects his space while he plays and purrs nearby.
👉 Meet KitKat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Ruth
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue
- Adoption fee: $175
- Phone: (480) 488-9890
Personality: Calm but very snuggly. She took a little time to adjust to indoor life, but now she loves it. She’s a big napper and enjoys snuggling with her brothers or curling up next to her foster. A great match for someone who wants a gentle, cuddly kitten.
👉 Meet Baby Ruth and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reese's Pieces
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue
- Adoption fee: $175
- Phone: (480) 488-9890
Personality: Very energetic, playful, and made for indoor life. He loves being held, adores head and body scratches, and soaked up nonstop smooches from his foster. A great choice if you want a social, affectionate kitten who enjoys lots of attention.
👉 Meet Reese's Pieces and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chamomile
- Nickname: Cami
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (born around 7/12/2026, best estimate)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Shelter: Kneading Kitty's Rescue
- Phone: (480) 607-1038
Personality: A sweet, tiny, gentle, and shy girl who needs a little time to settle in. Once she feels safe, she becomes a loving best friend. She enjoys toys, head rubs, and cozy sleeping spots.
Home needs:
- Has grown up with multiple cats and big dogs
- Needs a home with another pet (preferably a cat)
- Very attached to her sibling Earl Grey, and the rescue prefers they stay together
👉 Meet Chamomile and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Earl Grey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (born around 7/12/2026, best estimate)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Shelter: Kneading Kitty's Rescue
- Phone: (480) 607-1038
Personality: A gentle, slightly reserved boy who warms up quickly once he settles in. He loves toys, plus head and tummy rubs that get his purr motor going.
Home needs:
- Raised with multiple cats and big dogs
- Needs a home with another pet (preferably a cat)
- Very attached to his sibling Chamomile, and the rescue prefers they be adopted together
👉 Meet Earl Grey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Molly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and orange torbie
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Rescue
- Adoption fee: $175
- Phone: (480) 488-9890
Personality: Spunky, adventurous, affectionate, and playful with a fun mischievous streak. She’s already spayed and ready to go.
Compatibility:
- Has met dogs and other cats and done well
👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Scottsdale, AZ and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, consider visiting Foothills Animal Rescue or Kneading Kitty's Rescue to meet these little ones in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.