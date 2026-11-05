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Scottsdale

Sinkhole restricts southbound Hayden Rd traffic

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWriM_1GnlLP0k00

Southbound Hayden Rd is reduced to one lane between Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd due to a sinkhole. City of Scottsdale crews will begin repairs as soon as possible, and drivers are urged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Scottsdale

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