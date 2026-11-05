🚌 Scottsdale Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Scottsdale has a steady flow of driving and transportation work right now, from people-focused shuttle roles to flexible delivery gigs.

Here are several solid options if you like being on the road and working with the public.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Coastal Elite Pro Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive community vehicles (buses, vans, limos, sedans, trams) to take residents to appointments and outings. You’ll need a valid CDL with passenger endorsement and at least 6 months of bus or van experience, plus the ability to assist residents safely and respectfully.

Employer: Desert Mountain Club

Location: North Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Seasonal, Full-time (October 2026 – May 2027)

(October 2026 – May 2027) Salary: Not listed (club notes competitive pay)

Work at one of the Top 10 Platinum Clubs of America, greeting members and parking/retrieving vehicles at luxury clubhouses. Must be 19+ with a clean driver’s license, able to drive manual and automatic, and comfortable running long distances to retrieve cars. Offers strong perks like PTO, paid holidays, tuition help, free meals, free golf/tennis, 401(k) match, and health benefits (varies by status).

Employer: French Florist - North Scottsdale

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (in person)

Type: Part-time (as needed during week + every Saturday 9–4 )

(as needed during week + ) Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid sick time

Deliver flowers in a refrigerated cargo van, handle loading/unloading (some heavy lifting), and keep to routes and schedules. Some delivery experience helps but isn’t required; this is a good fit if you’re organized, customer-friendly, and want steady Saturday hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has other roles posted too. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something looks right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.