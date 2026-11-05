🚚 Scottsdale Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Warehouse & Driver Roles

Scottsdale has some solid logistics roles right now, especially tied to medical and manufacturing. If you like organized work, clear routines, and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: INNOVATIVE HEALTH

INNOVATIVE HEALTH Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the receiving warehouse for a medical device company. You’ll own inbound shipments, inventory accuracy, cycle counts, and expired stock removal, plus train and supervise the receiving team while working closely with Supply Chain, QA, Manufacturing, and Finance.

Employer: Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Location: Scottsdale, AZ (local routes to hospitals & surgery centers)

Scottsdale, AZ (local routes to hospitals & surgery centers) Type: Full-time (guaranteed 40 hours weekly , overtime and some holidays)

(guaranteed , overtime and some holidays) Salary: Not listed

Drive a company van to deliver and pick up surgical instruments and implants at local hospitals. When you’re not on the road, you’ll help in the warehouse with scanning and stocking—good fit if you like a fast pace, clear routes, and steady hours.

Employer: INNOVATIVE HEALTH

INNOVATIVE HEALTH Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role handling incoming raw materials, checking for damage, updating the ERP system, and picking orders for production and R&D. Great if you enjoy detail work, clean warehouses, and keeping inventory accurate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.