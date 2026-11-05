🚔 Scottsdale Public Safety Jobs: Multiple Security Roles Hiring Now

Scottsdale has a steady flow of security and safety openings right now, from luxury hotels to schools and tech. If you like keeping people safe and staying alert on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Remi Hotel – Autograph Collection)

Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Remi Hotel – Autograph Collection) Location: Downtown Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time, overnight

Salary: Not listed

New luxury hotel in the Entertainment District, with rooftop pool and busy nightlife next door. Role is heavy on foot patrols, guest safety, and emergency response, with benefits like 401(k) match and hotel discounts at Crescent and Marriott properties.

Employer: BCE Incorporated

Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $24.00/hour

Protect local construction sites by monitoring access, patrolling, and writing daily reports. Paid training is included; night and overnight shifts are preferred, and you’ll need reliable transportation and strong observation and communication skills.

Employer: Gemini (crypto & Web3 company)

(crypto & Web3 company) Location: Scottsdale, AZ office (in-person, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, bonus, equity, and benefits)

Lead corporate security operations at a 24/7 Operations & Support Center. You’ll manage contract guards, oversee CCTV and access control, handle visitor management, and support emergency preparedness, ideal for someone with law enforcement or physical security leadership experience.

Employer: Notre Dame Preparatory

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time, evenings & weekends

Salary: $20.00 – $22.00/hour

Help keep a Catholic high school campus safe during after-school, evening, and weekend events. Mix of patrolling, monitoring student behavior, securing doors and gates, and responding to emergencies, with an emphasis on professionalism and working with students and staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; public safety roles tend to fill fast in Scottsdale.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.