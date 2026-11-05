⚖️ Scottsdale, AZ Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple $90K+ Openings

Scottsdale’s legal market is busy right now, especially for folks who know compliance, litigation, and risk. Here are several solid roles ranging from mid-level attorney to senior in-house and specialist.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Tyson & Mendes Location: Scottsdale, AZ (remote / hybrid options)

(remote / hybrid options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $130,000 + bonuses

Handle complex civil defense work (catastrophic injury, wrongful death, bad faith, employment, and more) with a small local team backed by a national firm. Great fit if you have 1–8 years of litigation experience, want real deposition and motion practice, and like clear growth paths and modern legal tech.

Employer: StandardAero

StandardAero Location: Scottsdale, AZ or Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, in-house

Salary: Not listed (senior in-house level)

Not listed (senior in-house level) Serve as legal advisor to the Business Aviation division, covering commercial contracts, aviation regulatory compliance, risk, and disputes for global MRO operations. Ideal for attorneys with 7+ years transactional experience who enjoy partnering closely with executives in a highly regulated, technical industry.

Employer: Early Warning Services (Zelle® parent company)

Early Warning Services (Zelle® parent company) Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,000 – $130,000 + bonus

Own the process for regulatory exams and external audits (OCC, CFPB, PCI, SOC 2, etc.) across the company. Great for someone with 8+ years in audits/compliance who can coordinate across tech, security, and business teams and keep complex exam workflows on track.

Employer: Velocity Trade Partners (private investment firm)

Velocity Trade Partners (private investment firm) Location: Scottsdale, AZ (in-person / hybrid)

Type: Full-time, first in-house counsel

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus + potential long-term incentive/equity )

Not listed (includes ) Be the first General Counsel for a buy-and-build platform in plumbing, drain, and electrical services. You’ll lead legal due diligence, negotiate LOIs and purchase agreements, and build the legal function—perfect if you have 7+ years M&A or PE experience and want a true business-partner seat at the table.

Employer: Gurstel Law Firm, P.C.

Gurstel Law Firm, P.C. Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Coordinate witnesses, affidavits, and testimony between attorneys and corporate clients for a high-volume creditors’ rights practice. Good entry or next-step role if you’re organized, detail-focused, and interested in litigation support and FDCPA/FCRA/GLBA compliance.

Employer: Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $134,090 + incentive plan

Handle moderate to complex marine personal lines bodily injury claims from coverage analysis through resolution, including litigation and mediation. Best for someone with 5+ years claims experience who likes technical coverage work, mentoring others, and partnering with outside counsel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.