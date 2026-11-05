🛒 Scottsdale Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Scottsdale’s retail and service scene is buzzing right now—lots of brands are hiring, from healthy drive‑thru spots to luxury boutiques and new stores opening soon.

Below are several solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: d'Lite Healthy On The Go

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Front-of-house role at a healthy fast-casual spot, handling orders, payments, and guest questions in a clean, upbeat environment. Great fit if you’re 18+, can work weekends, and want steady hours between about 5:30am–5:30pm with 4–8 hour shifts.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time or Full-time (listed as Internship on posting)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the friendly voice answering hotel calls, taking room service orders, and routing guest requests. Comes with strong hotel perks: medical/dental/vision, life insurance, 401k match, free meals, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Anthropologie (URBN)

Location: 7014-1039 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00 – $23.00/hour

Lead a team on the sales floor, support visual merchandising, and help run events that connect with the local community. Good for someone with 1+ year of retail leadership who loves the Anthro brand and wants benefits plus a generous employee discount.

Employer: Pyramid Consulting Group, LLC (luxury maison client)

Location: Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $28 – $30/hour + commission + monthly bonus

High-end sales role in luxury jewelry/timepieces, focused on clienteling and hitting strong sales targets. Ideal if you have 2+ years luxury retail, an existing client book, and are comfortable working weekends and holidays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Salon role inside Ulta doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and makeup while recommending products. You’ll need a cosmetology license, love building a client base, and be open to a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Employer: Madewell (J.Crew Group)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.25 – $32.85/hour

Leadership role for a new Madewell store, owning a key area like operations, visuals, or service while coaching the team. Comes with up to 60% employee discount, PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits—great if you have 3+ years retail management.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, choose quality items, and bring them out for pickup. Good for someone 18+ who likes moving around, can lift up to 50 lbs, and wants weekly pay, flexible schedules, discounts, and potential health benefits.

Employer: lululemon

Location: Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time, seasonal (overnights)

Base Pay: $18.00 – $20.71/hour

Target Bonus: $2.00/hour (total target $20.00 – $22.71/hour)

Back-of-house focused role handling shipments, inventory, and restocking, with some guest support on the floor. No experience required—just be 18+, detail-oriented, able to move boxes up to 30 lbs, and okay with overnight/varied shifts.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (new store opening Fall 2026)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.00 – $25.40/hour

Join the produce team at a new Whole Foods, stocking, rotating, and merchandising fresh fruits and veggies while helping customers. Includes store discount, PTO, and health & wellness benefits for eligible team members; must be able to lift 50 lbs and work a flexible schedule.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/Tires Plus/Wheel Works)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $61,300 – $104,200/year

Run a busy retail/service location—leading the team, driving sales, managing payroll and inventory, and keeping customers happy. Comes with day‑one medical/dental/vision, paid vacation and holidays, 401(k) match, training, and flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.