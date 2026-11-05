🧑‍💼 Scottsdale HR Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up To $160K+

Scottsdale’s HR scene is busy right now—great mix of corporate, finance, and hospitality roles. If you’re in people ops, benefits, or HR leadership, there’s solid variety here.

Employer: Discount Tire

Discount Tire Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle FMLA, disability, maternity/paternity leave, and ADA/accommodation requests for a large, growing company that promotes from within. Good fit if you have 3+ years leave/benefits experience and are comfortable with Workday and sensitive medical info.

Employer: Early Warning (Zelle® parent company)

(Zelle® parent company) Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid; pay band listed for Phoenix)

(hybrid; pay band listed for Phoenix) Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $161,000/year + discretionary incentive plan & benefits

Senior HR operations/Chief-of-Staff–style role supporting the CHRO and HR leadership team. You’ll run HR planning, governance, communications, OpEx/headcount planning, and cross-functional initiatives—ideal for someone with ~12+ years HR business operations/strategy experience and strong executive communication skills.

Employer: Hilton North Scottsdale at Cavasson

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive)

Resort-based HR leadership role covering recruiting, training, benefits, employee relations, safety, and workers’ comp. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, free meals, covered parking, travel discounts, and early pay access—great if you like a hospitality environment and hands-on HR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—HR skills travel well, and you can often grow into the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.