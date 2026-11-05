🔧 Scottsdale Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Scottsdale has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from luxury resorts to schools and senior living. Lots of options if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Employer: AIR Communities

AIR Communities Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$25/hr + bonuses up to $250/month

Deadline: 11/20/2026 (initial)

Work at a modern apartment community using tech to manage work orders, do unit turns, and handle repairs (plumbing, basic electrical, HVAC, appliances). Big perks: 50% rent discount at any AIR community, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2112

Location: 4915 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50–$29.50/hr + premiums & incentives

Keep the store spotless from parking lot to restrooms so shoppers have a good first and last impression. Comes with health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and access to Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Stellar Senior Living

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20/hr

Help keep apartments, common areas, and grounds in top shape for seniors by handling work orders, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), tuition help, and on-demand pay.

Employer: Vi at Grayhawk

Location: 7501 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Type: Full-time

Pay: $106,459–$138,410/year

Lead the maintenance and engineering team for a luxury senior living community, overseeing building systems, life safety, grounds, and projects. Role comes with strong benefits, PTO from day one, 401(k) match, parental leave, and award-winning training.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Maintain golf course turf and landscaping: mowing, fertilizing, irrigation, and keeping bunkers and paths in great shape. Full-time roles can include medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k), and generous PTO.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Location: Downtown Scottsdale Entertainment District

Type: Full-time

Support a new Autograph Collection hotel by handling general maintenance, troubleshooting electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and keeping guest areas and exterior looking sharp. Offers good pay, benefits, 401(k) match, and hotel discounts at Crescent and Marriott properties.

Employer: Scottsdale Unified School District

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Entry-level role doing grounds and basic building care: trash pickup, mowing, light repairs, room setups, and simple maintenance. Good fit if you want steady school-district work and don’t mind heavy lifting and outdoor conditions.

Employer: Golden Hour Cleaning Co.

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (on the road)

Type: Part-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: $25–$35/hr

Join a network of independent cleaners handling residential and commercial jobs, including move-outs and Airbnb. You set your availability, bring your own transportation and insurance, and can accept or decline each cleaning opportunity.

Employer: Gainey Ranch Golf Club (Invited)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Similar to the other Invited greenskeeper role: mow and care for greens and fairways, manage irrigation, and keep landscaping and course features in top condition. Full-time staff may get medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Location: Remi Hotel, Downtown Scottsdale

Type: Likely full-time (supervisory)

Lead the housekeeping team at a new luxury hotel: assign rooms, inspect guest areas, manage supplies, and jump in to clean when needed. Includes benefits, 401(k) match, and hotel discounts across Crescent and Marriott.

Employer: CCS Facility Services

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Evening shift Mon–Fri, 6pm–1am cleaning offices and common areas: floors, restrooms, windows, trash, and disinfecting high-touch surfaces. Bilingual posting (English/Spanish) and a company that promotes from within.

Employer: Marriott International (Courtyard)

Location: 3311 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Type: Full-time, non-management

Support housekeeping and public areas in the evenings, keeping rooms and common spaces clean and guest-ready. You’ll be on your feet, moving and lifting up to 50 lbs, with access to Marriott’s global brand, training, and equal-opportunity workplace.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; the good ones tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.