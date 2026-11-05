📋 Scottsdale admin & clerical roundup: multiple flexible roles

Scottsdale has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from medical and vet front desks to finance and spa support. Good options here if you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Edward Jones

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + bonuses, profit sharing, full benefits)

Support one or more financial advisors with client service, scheduling, paperwork, and office operations. Comes with comprehensive training, strong support network, and a full benefits package at a Fortune 500 firm.

Employer: Raymond James

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + potential bonuses/commissions, full benefits)

Front-line support for financial advisors and clients: handle calls, schedule meetings, process transactions, and prep reports. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like a fast-paced office, and want to grow in financial services.

Employer: Cecilia Berkley Holistic Spa

Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Type: Part-time (in person)

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Unique mix of creative design work, admin support, and hands‑on spa tasks in a private holistic spa. Great if you’re artistic, organized, tech‑savvy, and like a calm, luxury wellness setting.

Employer: Jenco (electrical contractor)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time (about 16–24 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a busy contractor’s office running: greet visitors, manage supplies, support HR and safety, and assist with crew scheduling. Flexible schedule that can work around school, family, or another job, with paid training.

Employer: Kierland Animal Clinic (via Western Veterinary Partners)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time (4x10 schedule, Mon–Sat)

Pay: $17–$21/hour

Be the front‑desk face of a 4‑doctor small‑animal clinic: manage phones, appointments, payments, and client check‑ins. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and uniform allowance.

Employer: Copper Communities Hospice / Arizona Digestive Health

Location: N Scottsdale Rd & E Vista Dr, Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time (in person)

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Schedule office visits and procedures, check in patients, and coordinate with facilities for a busy GI/internal medicine practice. Ideal if you have 2+ years medical office experience, strong phone skills, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Clinician Partners Group / Aurelio Physical Therapy

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Part-time (Tues–Thurs, in person)

Pay: $16–$17/hour

Front‑desk role at a local outpatient physical therapy clinic: greet patients, schedule visits, handle calls, light billing, and basic office tasks. Good for someone friendly and organized who wants steady hours and 401(k) + PTO.

Employer: Wells Fargo Advisors

Location: 8601 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior support role in Wealth & Investment Management handling complex admin work, account openings, and client service for advisors. Requires FINRA Series 7 & 63 and at least 2+ years brokerage/client support experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Scottsdale employers are hiring, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.