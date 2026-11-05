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💰 Scottsdale, AZ Accounting & Finance Jobs With Multiple Openings
Scottsdale’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring from big names, niche firms, and growing local companies. If you’re in accounting, tax, or financial ops, this is a good moment to make a move.
Tax Manager
Employer: Mariner
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $79,200 – $146,300/year
Work with high‑net‑worth clients and wealth teams on complex tax strategies. Great fit if you’re a CPA/EA with 5+ years’ tax experience who enjoys mentoring staff and doing deep technical tax work.
Director, Treasury
Employer: StandardAero
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead cash management, liquidity, banking relationships, and global payments for a major aviation company. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in treasury/financial ops and 5+ years in leadership, looking for big‑scope impact plus strong benefits.
Project Accountant
Employer: Pulice
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000 – $100,000/year
Construction‑focused role handling project journal entries, cost reports, AP, payroll support, and month‑end close. Good for someone with 2+ years of construction accounting who likes being close to field operations.
Accounts Payable Specialist
Employer: 10X Health System
Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year
Own high‑volume AP across multiple entities—invoice processing, vendor reconciliations, 1099 support, and month‑end AP close. Great if you have 2+ years AP experience and are comfortable with QuickBooks and Bill.com.
Manager, Income Tax Reporting
Employer: PayPal
Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Scottsdale): $111,500 – $165,550/year
Senior ASC 740 role leading global income tax provision, ETR forecasting, SEC tax disclosures, and SOX controls. Best for a CPA with Big 4 background and ~8+ years in income tax accounting for multinationals.
Bind Underwriter II
Employer: IFG Companies
Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000 – $135,000/year + incentive
Manage a profitable commercial casualty/property bind book via wholesale producers using IFG’s GROW platform. Suited to underwriters with 4+ years bind experience who like producer relationships and portfolio management.
Accounting Analyst (Remote in AZ)
Employer: First American / FCT
Location: Primarily remote in AZ; some Scottsdale office time
Type: Full-time
Salary: $21.24 – $28.31/hour
Help run a finance help desk for AP/AR and expenses—answering questions, reviewing expense reports, and supporting offshore staff. Good for someone with 2–4 years analytical/business experience who likes customer interaction and problem‑solving.
Revenue Management Analyst
Employer: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry‑to‑mid level hotel revenue management role supporting forecasting, pricing, reporting, and inventory across channels. Nice fit if you’re analytical, detail‑oriented, and want to grow in hospitality revenue strategy.
Accounts Payable Clerk
Employer: Air West Mechanical
Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $40,000 – $45,000/year
Small, service‑oriented HVAC company looking for someone to organize AP, handle supplier communication, and run weekly reports. Good for candidates with 1+ year AP experience who want a flexible schedule in a tight‑knit team.
Private Mortgage Banker
Employer: The Agency (recruiting for a private bank)
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Production‑based (not listed)
High‑end role focused on jumbo and complex residential lending for affluent clients. Best for an experienced MLO (8+ years) with a strong HNW network and a track record in jumbo/portfolio/non‑QM loans.
Staff Accountant
Employer: Davis Talent Search (for a wealth‑tech firm)
Location: Scottsdale, AZ (100% onsite)
Type: Full-time, W2
Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on general accounting role—data entry, reconciliations, AP/AR, and month‑end close—for a fast‑growing wealth‑management tech platform. Great starter role for someone with a degree in accounting/finance and 0–3 years’ experience.
Senior Billing Manager
Employer: Pinnacle Fertility
Location: Scottsdale, AZ (onsite or remote, depending on location)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead revenue cycle operations across patient and insurance A/R, cash posting, refunds, and a financial call center. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in healthcare revenue cycle and leadership experience who enjoys building teams and processes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible when they see strong core skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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