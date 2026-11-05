💰 Scottsdale, AZ Accounting & Finance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Scottsdale’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring from big names, niche firms, and growing local companies. If you’re in accounting, tax, or financial ops, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Mariner

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,200 – $146,300/year

Work with high‑net‑worth clients and wealth teams on complex tax strategies. Great fit if you’re a CPA/EA with 5+ years’ tax experience who enjoys mentoring staff and doing deep technical tax work.

Employer: StandardAero

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead cash management, liquidity, banking relationships, and global payments for a major aviation company. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in treasury/financial ops and 5+ years in leadership, looking for big‑scope impact plus strong benefits.

Employer: Pulice

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $100,000/year

Construction‑focused role handling project journal entries, cost reports, AP, payroll support, and month‑end close. Good for someone with 2+ years of construction accounting who likes being close to field operations.

Employer: 10X Health System

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year

Own high‑volume AP across multiple entities—invoice processing, vendor reconciliations, 1099 support, and month‑end AP close. Great if you have 2+ years AP experience and are comfortable with QuickBooks and Bill.com.

Employer: PayPal

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Scottsdale): $111,500 – $165,550/year

Senior ASC 740 role leading global income tax provision, ETR forecasting, SEC tax disclosures, and SOX controls. Best for a CPA with Big 4 background and ~8+ years in income tax accounting for multinationals.

Employer: IFG Companies

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $135,000/year + incentive

Manage a profitable commercial casualty/property bind book via wholesale producers using IFG’s GROW platform. Suited to underwriters with 4+ years bind experience who like producer relationships and portfolio management.

Employer: First American / FCT

Location: Primarily remote in AZ; some Scottsdale office time

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.24 – $28.31/hour

Help run a finance help desk for AP/AR and expenses—answering questions, reviewing expense reports, and supporting offshore staff. Good for someone with 2–4 years analytical/business experience who likes customer interaction and problem‑solving.

Employer: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑to‑mid level hotel revenue management role supporting forecasting, pricing, reporting, and inventory across channels. Nice fit if you’re analytical, detail‑oriented, and want to grow in hospitality revenue strategy.

Employer: Air West Mechanical

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $45,000/year

Small, service‑oriented HVAC company looking for someone to organize AP, handle supplier communication, and run weekly reports. Good for candidates with 1+ year AP experience who want a flexible schedule in a tight‑knit team.

Employer: The Agency (recruiting for a private bank)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Production‑based (not listed)

High‑end role focused on jumbo and complex residential lending for affluent clients. Best for an experienced MLO (8+ years) with a strong HNW network and a track record in jumbo/portfolio/non‑QM loans.

Employer: Davis Talent Search (for a wealth‑tech firm)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on general accounting role—data entry, reconciliations, AP/AR, and month‑end close—for a fast‑growing wealth‑management tech platform. Great starter role for someone with a degree in accounting/finance and 0–3 years’ experience.

Employer: Pinnacle Fertility

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (onsite or remote, depending on location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead revenue cycle operations across patient and insurance A/R, cash posting, refunds, and a financial call center. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in healthcare revenue cycle and leadership experience who enjoys building teams and processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible when they see strong core skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.