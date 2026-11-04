🚚 Scottsdale Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $55K–$85K+ Roles

Scottsdale has some solid supply chain and logistics roles right now, from luxury retail ops to aviation fuel and global freight. If you like keeping things moving behind the scenes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Montblanc (Richemont)

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (in-boutique)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.00 – $26.00/hour

Support a luxury boutique by keeping inventory tight and the stockroom in perfect shape. You’ll handle deliveries, stock counts, transfers, shipping/VAT documents, and general admin so the sales team can focus on clients.

Employer: Jet Aviation

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (primarily remote, some onsite)

Type: Part-time (set weekly schedule)

Pay: $26 – $28/hour (about $55,000 – $60,000/year equivalent)

Manage day-to-day jet fuel purchasing and logistics for a managed fleet, from pricing and vendor selection to coordinating fuel releases and fixing billing issues. Ideal if you have aviation dispatch/operations experience and want a mostly-remote role with a set schedule.

Employer: Osaic

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid, 4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $63,750 – $85,000/year + annual performance bonus

Join the procurement team and be the main contact for logistics and services like FedEx/UPS, office supplies, mail, shredding, and records across multiple locations. Good fit if you have 5–8+ years in shared services or facilities and like vendor management, ticketing systems, and process improvement.

Employer: The Plastics Exchange

Location: Scottsdale, AZ 85260 (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000 – $65,000/year

Handle day-to-day logistics for a plastics trading marketplace: manage inventory in real time, coordinate warehousing and shipments (including exports), and prepare international shipping documents. Great if you have a bachelor’s degree and up to 5 years in supply chain or distribution and want exposure to global trade.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, growth, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.