⚖️ Scottsdale Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Scottsdale’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially in insurance and fintech. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: TheBest Claims

TheBest Claims Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on major litigated general liability claims, including CA and NY files. Best fit if you have 10+ years’ claims experience, 5+ years in litigated GL, and an active adjuster license; JD preferred.

Employer: PayPal

Location: Scottsdale, AZ (hybrid model)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Scottsdale): $188,000 – $279,400 annually + potential bonus/equity

Senior in-house role advising leadership on strategy, regulatory risk, and compliance across PayPal’s global payments business. Requires 10+ years’ experience and a JD, with a focus on shaping business decisions and managing complex legal risk.

Employer: Markel Corporation

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,400 – $107,250 (range across U.S. locations)

Handles D&O and Financial Institutions liability claims from investigation through settlement, with some travel (about 20%). Great fit if you have coverage and litigation experience, strong writing skills, and can independently manage a complex caseload; college degree required, JD preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—legal careers often grow from roles that stretch you a bit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.