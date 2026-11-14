Scottsburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local senior care. If you’re looking for steady work helping patients, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Scottsburg, IN (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/12/2027

You’ll support the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping customers at the counter/drive‑thru, handling inventory, and possibly assisting with vaccines (with extra training). Good fit if you like a fast pace, clear procedures, and want to grow your skills in pharmacy.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Location: Scottsburg, IN (serving Scottsburg, Madison & Charlestown)

(serving Scottsburg, Madison & Charlestown) Type: Full-time / Part-time / PRN

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

You’ll provide one‑on‑one OT in patients’ homes, helping them regain or maintain daily living skills and teaching families how to support care. This role offers flexible scheduling, home health autonomy, and daily pay options.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Lake Pointe Village

Location: Scottsburg, IN

Type: Full-time (Day & Evening Shifts)

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

If you want closer relationships with residents, this CNA role focuses on daily care, companionship, and teamwork in a homelike senior community. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), early access to earnings, and strong training and growth paths.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.