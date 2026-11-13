Scottsburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for nurses who love bedside care, travel, or flexible PRN work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: American Senior Communities

American Senior Communities Location: Scottsburg, IN

Type: Full-time, Weekend Option (Nights)

Salary: Not listed, but includes up to $50,000 in student loan repayment (via CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program: up to $40,000 loan repayment + $10,000 stipend for a 3-year commitment)

Work in a senior living community where you can really get to know your residents. This role is great if you enjoy geriatric nursing, want steady weekend hours, and are looking for strong benefits, career growth support, and major help with student loans.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Scottsburg, IN (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: PRN / Part-time, Flexible Schedule

Pay Structure: Per-assessment pay (range given: $90–$115 per completed assessment, with examples of $1,800–$11,500/month depending on visit volume)

Ideal for NPs who want control over their schedule and like one-on-one time with adult/geriatric patients in their homes or facilities. You’ll focus on comprehensive health assessments, with mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and education support, plus the option to grow into a full-time role later.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Scottsburg, IN (Travel Assignment)

Type: Travel, Full-time Contract

Salary: Competitive hourly rate plus potential tax-free stipend (exact range shown during recruiter review; no mid-contract pay cuts)

Best for experienced ER RNs (2+ years ER or ER + ICU) who want to travel while keeping steady hospital work. You’ll work with one recruiter, get access to multiple partner facilities, and can earn referral bonuses and license reimbursement for new states.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; the good healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.