🛒 Scottsboro, AL Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Roles

Scottsboro’s retail scene is steady and hiring. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's (Team DAKS )

Domino's (Team ) Location: Scottsboro, AL

Type: Full-time (must be at least 16)

(must be at least 16) Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the friendly voice and face of Domino’s, taking orders in person and by phone, handling payments, and helping make pizzas. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying active, and working with a tight team.

Employer: Dollar General

Location: Scottsboro, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a training path toward Store Manager, helping run the store day to day: staffing, inventory, merchandising, and customer service. Ideal if you have a couple of years of retail leadership, want benefits, and are ready to own results.

(Alternate listing of the same role here, if you prefer Indeed: Store Manager Candidate – Store #21455 (Indeed))

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.