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🛒 Scottsboro, AL Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Roles
Scottsboro’s retail scene is steady and hiring. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.
Customer Service Rep – 813 S Broad St
- Employer: Domino's (Team DAKS)
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Type: Full-time (must be at least 16)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the friendly voice and face of Domino’s, taking orders in person and by phone, handling payments, and helping make pizzas. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying active, and working with a tight team.
Store Manager Candidate – Store #21455
- Employer: Dollar General
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into a training path toward Store Manager, helping run the store day to day: staffing, inventory, merchandising, and customer service. Ideal if you have a couple of years of retail leadership, want benefits, and are ready to own results.
(Alternate listing of the same role here, if you prefer Indeed: Store Manager Candidate – Store #21455 (Indeed))
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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