📢 Scottsbluff math teams bring home major wins Students from Scottsbluff High School and Bluffs Middle School had big success at recent math contests at Colorado State University and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. At CSU Math Day: The combined Fossil Ridge/Scottsbluff E team (Sebastian Kissick, Caleb Clodfelter, Johnlin Feng) went undefeated and won the Large School Math Bowl title, beating Scottsbluff A 7–3 in the final.

team (Sebastian Kissick, Caleb Clodfelter, Johnlin Feng) went undefeated and won the title, beating in the final. Scottsbluff A took second place , and Scottsbluff D (all 8th graders) reached the semifinals .

took , and (all 8th graders) reached the . In the poster contest, Maryanne Winterbottom and Athaliah Nhira each earned 2nd place ($50), and Amara Alsidez and Kacy Stone each earned 3rd place (with $20 awards). At UNL Math Day: Bluffs Middle School (Declan Long, Timothy Winterbottom, Kinley Williams, Zack Rogers) won the Class C state championship , defeating Lincoln East 7–4 in the final.

(Declan Long, Timothy Winterbottom, Kinley Williams, Zack Rogers) won the , defeating in the final. Scottsbluff High placed 5th in Class A , and a second Bluffs Middle School team finished 8th in Class C .

placed , and a second Bluffs Middle School team finished . On the PROBE 2 exam, Wyatt Nerud placed 7th and earned $2,000, and William Croft placed 29th for $500, with nine Bearcats in the top 66 overall.

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