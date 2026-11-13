Scottsbluff’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like being out in the community and growing a territory. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business)

NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business) Location: Scottsbluff, NE (local territory)

(local territory) Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: 100% commission, average earnings $80,000–$200,000+

Face-to-face B2B role selling memberships to small business owners, with uncapped commission, bonuses, and full benefits after 30 days. Ideal if you’re self-motivated, like one-call closes, and want a mission-driven sales job that supports local businesses.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Scottsbluff, NE (door-to-door territory)

(door-to-door territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base plus incentives; top performers can earn over $100,000/year

Residential outside sales, going door-to-door to sell internet, TV, mobile, and phone services. Comes with a base salary, strong commission plan, and discounted/free Spectrum services, great if you like being outdoors, talking to people, and building a long-term sales career.

Employer: Cash-wa (subsidiary of a Fortune 100 company)

(subsidiary of a Fortune 100 company) Location: Within 1 hour of Scottsbluff, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Training role to grow into an Area Manager, helping independent business customers boost their sales and profitability. You’ll support multiple Area Managers, travel about 75% of the time, and learn territory management, account growth, and customer service with a clear path to promotion.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and pay details all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.