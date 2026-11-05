🍽️ Scottsbluff NE Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Scottsbluff’s food scene is busy right now, from big-box retail to healthcare dining and quick-service sandwiches. If you like working with food and people, there are several solid full-time options open.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 3322 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $17 – $30 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Prepare deli and bakery items, stock merchandise, and help customers at the service counter while keeping high food safety and cleanliness standards. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (Walmart-paid education).

Employer: Cottonwood Healthcare

Location: Scottsbluff, NE (Skilled Nursing Facility, in person)

(Skilled Nursing Facility, in person) Type: Full-Time

Pay: $22.40 – $26.39 per hour, about 40–50 hours per week

Lead the dietary department in a skilled nursing facility, managing menus, staff, budgets, and food safety while supporting residents’ nutrition and quality of life. Great fit if you have food-service leadership experience or want to grow into it; offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, and support for professional credentials like CDM, CFPP.

Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches

Location: Scottsbluff, NE

Type: Likely Full-Time or Part-Time Leadership (shift-based; evenings/weekends needed)

Likely (shift-based; evenings/weekends needed) Pay: Not listed

Run the store during your shifts: lead the crew, keep service fast and friendly, handle cash, and make sure food quality and cleanliness stay on point. Good role if you like a fast pace, taking charge, and growing your restaurant management skills.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.