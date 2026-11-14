📅 Low-cost kids’ book sale at Scotts Valley Library

Looking for fun, affordable books for the kids this winter? The Scotts Valley Library Friends are hosting a Children’s Book Sale that’s great for gifts and winter break reading.

When: Saturday, December 12, 10 am – 2 pm

Where: Scotts Valley Branch Library, 251 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley

What you’ll find:

Gently used children’s books priced from 50¢ to $2

Picture books, early readers, chapter books, and more

Book crafts so kids can get creative while adults browse

Every purchase helps support programs at your local library.

Bring the kids, stock up on stories, and enjoy a simple, budget-friendly outing.