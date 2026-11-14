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Scotts Valley
📅 Kids’ book sale at Scotts Valley Library Dec. 12
4 days ago
📅 Low-cost kids’ book sale at Scotts Valley Library
Looking for fun, affordable books for the kids this winter? The Scotts Valley Library Friends are hosting a Children’s Book Sale that’s great for gifts and winter break reading.
When: Saturday, December 12, 10 am – 2 pm
Where: Scotts Valley Branch Library, 251 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley
What you’ll find:
- Gently used children’s books priced from 50¢ to $2
- Picture books, early readers, chapter books, and more
- Book crafts so kids can get creative while adults browse
Every purchase helps support programs at your local library.
Bring the kids, stock up on stories, and enjoy a simple, budget-friendly outing.
More Info: Children’s Book Sale at the Scotts Valley Library:...
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