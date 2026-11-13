Scott has some very special cats hoping for a cozy couch and a kind human to call their own. Each one has a unique story and is ready for a fresh start.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Aid for Vermilion Area

Location: Scott, LA

Benny is a chatty, goofy orange boy with a huge personality. He came into rescue very sick and weak, even needing to be hand-fed, but he has bounced back into a happy, healthy, very talkative survivor. If you love a cat who “talks” to you and flops over for attention, Benny could be your perfect match.

For details on his health, vaccines, and how he does with other pets or kids, please contact Animal Aid for Vermilion Area directly.

👉 Meet Benny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Aid for Vermilion Area

Location: Scott, LA

Ritten is tiny in size but big in personality. She’s a petite, sweet, and silly girl. A past illness left her with two cloudy eyes, but she can see and gets around just fine. She plays, explores, and enjoys life like any other cat and doesn’t let her eyes slow her down.

For more info on her vision, medical history, and home needs, please reach out to Animal Aid for Vermilion Area.

👉 Meet Ritten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 8 years)

Adult (about 8 years) Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Aid for Vermilion Area

Location: Scott, LA

Norm is an 8-year-old tuxedo gentleman with a big story. He was found abandoned in a home, confined to a small cage, very skinny and with almost no fur. That little cage became his “safe place,” and it took him a long time to feel brave enough to come out.

He’s now safe and cared for, but he’s still waiting for someone to give him the calm, loving home he deserves. If you have a soft spot for older cats with gentle souls, Norm may be the one.

Contact Animal Aid for Vermilion Area to learn more about his current health, temperament, and ideal home.

👉 Meet Norm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young (about 6 months)

Young (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $15

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Scott, LA)

Location: Scott, LA

Toffee was born to a stray mama and raised in a home with her siblings. Her sister has already been adopted, and now Toffee and her brothers are looking for families of their own. Toffee is described as very sweet and loves to cuddle. She prefers staying indoors, but enjoys sitting in the sun and watching the world from the window.

Her current caregiver has been doing their best but doesn’t have the time or money to keep caring for all the kittens, so Toffee really needs a new home soon.

For questions about her health, vaccines, and daily routine, please contact the private owner through the listing.

👉 Meet Toffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Scott, LA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats, or share their stories with friends and neighbors. A quick share or a short visit could change a life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.